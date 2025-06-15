Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week we had a lot of State of Origin byes again, leaving many teams unmoved, but the Roosters found a ladder with their fightback win over the Knights, who landed on a snake to the bottom of the board.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - bye - steady

2. Bulldogs - steady

The Bulldogs took on the Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium in front of a decidedly smaller crowd than last time. Toby Sexton worked a bit of deception to create and score the opening try, before Bronson Xerri put Marcelo Montoya away in the corner, converted ably by Sexton for a 12-0 lead. Next they spun it to the right wing where Blake Wilson skirted the sideline before sending Connor Tracey away. Leading 18-0 the sky turned a deep black, heavy rain fell, lightning threatened and the players were dragged from the field for their own safety. After the long break Wilson failed to diffuse a bomb and the Bunnies pounced to trail 18-4 at halftime. Five straight penalties and a poor Sexton defensive read allowed the Rabbitohs to score next and the rest of the half involved the Rabbitohs enjoying all the possession and the Bulldogs hanging on for dear life.

3. Warriors - bye - steady

4. Storm - bye - steady

5. Dolphins - steady

On the back of two monumental victories over the Bulldogs and Dragons, the Dolphins swum up the coast to visit the Cowboys. Within five minutes Kodi Nikorima floated a ball to Jack Bostock who tiptoed his way down the sideline to score. The Phins were denied several other opportunities before Felise Kaufusi was binned for a late high shot. Nikorima, Herbie Farnworth and Bostock combined for the next try after 17 minutes, still a man down. Bostock went on to score four tries and bomb a fifth as the Dolphins ran riot to clock up 58 points in another impressive victory.

6. Sharks - steady

The Sharks hosted the Dragons on a chilly night in the Shire and after eight minutes Ronaldo Mulitalo ridiculously shoved Kyle Flanagan out of the way to set up what became an overruled try. Not long after that Braydon Trindall split the Dragons defence for the first try. The Sharks weren't finishing off their tackles and Damien Cook helped level the scores stepping his way through the defence after an offload in heavy traffic. The Dragons' second try came when the play should have been shut down as well. The Sharks conceded a third in the first half before hitting back 10 minutes into the second through a strong Briton Nikora run. Another high kick sent Tyrell Sloan's way paid dividends and the scores were locked at 18-18. It was all Sharks from that point, as they overwhelmed the Dragons defence.

Blayke Brailey of the Sharks runs the ball at the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

7. Panthers - bye - steady

8. Roosters - ladder up 3

The Origin-depleted Roosters journeyed up to Newcastle to take on the Knights. For most of the first half it seemed that the Roosters were scrambling in defence. They allowed one Knights try, and really didn't have many opportunities to strike back. Into the second half the Roosters fell behind 8-0 before an astonishing effort by prop Salesi Foketi, who ran onto a pass slipped by James Tedesco near halfway before breaking both of the fullback's ankles on his way to the try line. Ten minutes later Tedesco worked more magic with a grubber kick into the in-goal area, where a diving, sliding Siua Wong somehow managed to ground the ball for the Roosters to hit the lead for the first and decisive time.

9. Cowboys - snake down 1

The Cowboys hosted the Dolphins on a relatively cool Saturday night In Townsville. Under a mountain of early pressure they conceded the first try of the night and were unable to answer when they had their chances. The Dolphins crossed again despite being a man down. With 12 minutes before halftime, Murray Taulagi, dived over in the corner for the Cowboys' first points. It was all Dolphins from that point on as the Cowboys completely capitulated, conceding an embarrassing total of 58 points.

10. Sea Eagles - snake down 1

Manly travelled up the coast with Tom Trbojevic ready to resume his career against the struggling Titans. The first try to Manly came after five minutes and seemed a little bit easy, with Reuben Garrick powering over. But the Titans were not to be pushed over and scored the next three tries in ten minutes. The Sea Eagles continued their mystifyingly poor form this season, conceding five tries to the last-placed Titans, while Garrick crossed for a double to record their only points.

11. Dragons - snake down 1

The Dragons, missing Valentine Holmes to Origin, drove south east for a few kilometres to take on the Sharks. The early signs weren't promising with the Dragons disjointed to the point where Luciano Leilua found himself putting in a clearing kick from inside his half. With the Sharks 6-0 and enjoying all the ball, a classic dart and step run from Damien Cook left the home team bewildered and the scores soon locked at 6-6. The Dragons were causing headaches with popped passes up the middle before quick switches out wide. With a greater share of the ball Lyhkan King-Togia stepped his way to within an outstretched arm of the line for the Dragons second, before Jack de Belin crashed over for a third before the break. A Sharks try after the break was followed by a Tyrell Sloan, Clint Gutherson car wreck under a high ball which led to the levelling of the scores at 18-18. From there it was all Sharks as the Dragons wilted.

12. Rabbitohs - steady

The Rabbitohs hosted the Bulldogs and exchanged set for set without respite for the opening seven minutes, before conceding a relatively soft try. Six minutes later, after an awful handling error the Bulldogs went around the Rabbitohs defence for a second. The Bulldogs were in again shortly after, this time around the left edge defence. As the heavy skies rumbled, things looked ominous for the Bunnies. The rain tumbled down and the lightning gave the Bunnies a break as the players left the field for their own safety, eight minute before halftime. When they finally made it back the Rabbitohs scored from a bomb to go to halftime 18-4 down. With a mountain of possession the Rabbitohs were first to score in the second half. The Bunnies would not give up the fight and were in it right till the death.