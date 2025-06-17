Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season continues through the State of Origin period, with three teams enjoying the bye this weekend, while several teams, excluding Penrith, will be asking their Origin players to back up.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, June 20

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Heath Mason 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Sione Fainu 16. Latu Fainu 17. Jack Bird Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Charlie Murray 20. Charlie Staines 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Izaac Tu'itupou

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Chevy Stewart 20. Danny Levi 21. Ethan Sanders 22. Pasami Saulo

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jon Stone Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Tigers enjoyed a bye last week, after losing to the Panthers in a tight one the week before. The Raiders also had the week off after thumping the Rabbitohs. The Tigers are running out of opportunities to turn their season around, and the obstacles don't come any tougher than the Raiders at the moment. The Tigers at their very best might be a Top 8 team, but the Raiders are genuine Top 4, premiership threats this year and should be too good in this, maintaining their pressure on the Bulldogs at the top of the ladder.

Tip: Raiders by 16

PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.20 (+8.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.35 (-8.5 $1.90)

Saturday, May 21

Go Media Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Moala Graham-Taufa 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Marata Niukore 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Samuel Healey 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Edward Kosi 23. Eddie Ieremia

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Brad Schneider 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Matt Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Luke Sommerton 19. Jack Cole 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Preston Riki 22. Austin Dias 23. Harrison Hassett 24. Jaxen Edgar

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Warriors had last week off after belting the Sharks the week before, while the Panthers also had a rest after a tough win over the Tigers. This should be the match of the round and also a very good test of whether the Panthers are really on their way back, however Penrith are not asking their Origin stars to make the journey. The Warriors have been in sublime form and should beat this Panthers reserves team.

Tip: Warriors by 20

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.25 (-13.5 $1.90) Panthers $4 (+13.5 $1.90)

HBF Park, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Ray Stone 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Max Feagai 20. Aublix Tawha 21. Trai Fuller 22. Peter Hola

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Mathew Croker 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Brodie Jones 15. Thomas Cant 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Jackson Hastings 20. Fletcher Hunt 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Jack Hetherington

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Drew Oultram Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Dolphins absolutely smashed the Cowboys last week, after doing the same to the Dragons and Bulldogs in their previous games. The Knights looked like they were going to beat the Roosters last week, but couldn't maintain the defensive intensity required to hold them out. The Dolphins take this home game to the future home of the Perth Bears to give WA a taste of what's to come and if they play the way they have been lately, it will certainly be entertaining.

Tip: Dolphins by 20

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90) Knights $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90)

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Accor Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jack Wighton 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Lewis Dodd 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Davvy Moale 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Ryan Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Salesi Ataata 19. Keaon Koloamatangi 20. Cody Walker 21. Campbell Graham 22. Jacob Host

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Joe Chan 22. Lazarus Vaalepu 23. Keagan Russell-Smith 24. Kane Bradley

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Rabbitohs fought back in the second half against the Bulldogs last week, while the Storm had a rest after thumping the Cowboys the week before. The Rabbitohs have been rocks and diamonds this season -- capable of playing some great football, whilst conceding way too many points at times. They could give the Storm a real battle, but it is difficult to see them winning.

Tip: Storm by 14

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $3.75 (+11.5 $1.90) Storm $1.27 (-11.5 $1.90)

Sunday, June 22

Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Selwyn Cobbo 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Deine Mariner 22. Blake Mozer 23. Ben Talty

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Chris Veaila

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Broncos had the bye last week after thumping the Titans the week before. The Sharks fell behind the Dragons early last week before finishing over the top for a big win. These teams have been the bane of tippers all year, winning the unlikely one week and losing the unlosable the week after. One of them will have to win this game and I can't bring myself to tip the Sharks.

Tip: Broncos by 8

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.53 (-4.5 $1.95) Sharks $2.50 (+4.5 $1.85)