The NRL season continues through the State of Origin period, with three teams enjoying the bye this weekend, while several teams, excluding Penrith, will be asking their Origin players to back up.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, June 20
Wests Tigers vs. Canberra Raiders
Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Heath Mason 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Sione Fainu 16. Latu Fainu 17. Jack Bird Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Charlie Murray 20. Charlie Staines 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Izaac Tu'itupou
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Chevy Stewart 20. Danny Levi 21. Ethan Sanders 22. Pasami Saulo
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Jon Stone Bunker: Kasey Badger
Prediction: The Tigers enjoyed a bye last week, after losing to the Panthers in a tight one the week before. The Raiders also had the week off after thumping the Rabbitohs. The Tigers are running out of opportunities to turn their season around, and the obstacles don't come any tougher than the Raiders at the moment. The Tigers at their very best might be a Top 8 team, but the Raiders are genuine Top 4, premiership threats this year and should be too good in this, maintaining their pressure on the Bulldogs at the top of the ladder.
Tip: Raiders by 16
PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.20 (+8.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.35 (-8.5 $1.90)
Saturday, May 21
New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers
Go Media Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Moala Graham-Taufa 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Marata Niukore 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Samuel Healey 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Edward Kosi 23. Eddie Ieremia
Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Brad Schneider 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Matt Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Luke Sommerton 19. Jack Cole 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Preston Riki 22. Austin Dias 23. Harrison Hassett 24. Jaxen Edgar
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Warriors had last week off after belting the Sharks the week before, while the Panthers also had a rest after a tough win over the Tigers. This should be the match of the round and also a very good test of whether the Panthers are really on their way back, however Penrith are not asking their Origin stars to make the journey. The Warriors have been in sublime form and should beat this Panthers reserves team.
Tip: Warriors by 20
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.25 (-13.5 $1.90) Panthers $4 (+13.5 $1.90)
Dolphins vs. Newcastle Knights
HBF Park, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Ray Stone 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Max Feagai 20. Aublix Tawha 21. Trai Fuller 22. Peter Hola
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Mathew Croker 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Brodie Jones 15. Thomas Cant 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Jackson Hastings 20. Fletcher Hunt 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Jack Hetherington
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Drew Oultram Bunker: Kasey Badger
Prediction: The Dolphins absolutely smashed the Cowboys last week, after doing the same to the Dragons and Bulldogs in their previous games. The Knights looked like they were going to beat the Roosters last week, but couldn't maintain the defensive intensity required to hold them out. The Dolphins take this home game to the future home of the Perth Bears to give WA a taste of what's to come and if they play the way they have been lately, it will certainly be entertaining.
Tip: Dolphins by 20
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90) Knights $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Melbourne Storm
Accor Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jack Wighton 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Lewis Dodd 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Davvy Moale 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Ryan Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Salesi Ataata 19. Keaon Koloamatangi 20. Cody Walker 21. Campbell Graham 22. Jacob Host
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Joe Chan 22. Lazarus Vaalepu 23. Keagan Russell-Smith 24. Kane Bradley
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Rabbitohs fought back in the second half against the Bulldogs last week, while the Storm had a rest after thumping the Cowboys the week before. The Rabbitohs have been rocks and diamonds this season -- capable of playing some great football, whilst conceding way too many points at times. They could give the Storm a real battle, but it is difficult to see them winning.
Tip: Storm by 14
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $3.75 (+11.5 $1.90) Storm $1.27 (-11.5 $1.90)
Sunday, June 22
Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Selwyn Cobbo 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Deine Mariner 22. Blake Mozer 23. Ben Talty
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Chris Veaila
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Broncos had the bye last week after thumping the Titans the week before. The Sharks fell behind the Dragons early last week before finishing over the top for a big win. These teams have been the bane of tippers all year, winning the unlikely one week and losing the unlosable the week after. One of them will have to win this game and I can't bring myself to tip the Sharks.
Tip: Broncos by 8
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.53 (-4.5 $1.95) Sharks $2.50 (+4.5 $1.85)
Sydney Roosters vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Allianz Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Salesi Foketi Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Zach Dockar-Clay 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Tom Rodwell 21. Taylor Losalu 22. Chad Townsend 23. Xavier Va'a 24. Jake Elliott
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Sam McIntyre 16. Griffin Neame 17. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 18. Jake Clifford 19. Karl Lawton 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Braidon Burns 23. Thomas Duffy 24. Marly Bitungane
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Phil Henderson, David Munro Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Roosters were fortunate to bounce back against the Knights last week, while the Cowboys were absolutely thumped by the Dolphins. The Roosters have been steadily improving, while the Cowboys have been all over the place. There is no way of being sure which Cowboys team will turn up for this one, so I'm going to go with the Chooks.
Tip: Roosters by 4
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.44 (-6.5 $1.90) Cowboys $2.80 (+6.5 $1.90)
Parramatta Eels vs. Gold Coast Titans
CommBank Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Matt Doorey 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Jordan Samrani Reserves: 18. Joey Lussick 19. Charlie Guymer 20. Dan Keir 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Samuel Loizou
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Phillip Sami 5. Allan Fitzgibbon 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 16. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 17. Moeaki Fotuaika Reserves: 18. David Fifita 19. Tukimihia Simpkins 20. Sean Mullany 21. Tom Weaver 22. Brian Kelly
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Chris Sutton Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Eels had last week off after losing to the Bulldogs the week before, while the Titans shocked Manly with a spirited victory at home. Have the Titans finally found the right combination to turn their season around or did they win simply because the Sea Eagles were ordinary? The Eels will be without halves Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown, which will make this a tough on e to win.
Tip: Titanss by 6
PointsBet odds: Eels $2.20 (+3.5 $1.95) Titans $1.67 (-3.5 $1.85)
BYE:
Bulldogs
Dragons
Sea Eagles
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.