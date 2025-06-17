The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now with State of Origin underway it hasn't gotten any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Dolphins vs. Newcastle Knights, HBF Park, Saturday June 21, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Dolphins have been the hottest team in the competition over their past three games. Not intent on just winning, they have gone into record-setting mode, racking up scores of 58 against the Cowboys, 56 against the Dragons and 44 against the ladder-topping Bulldogs. They have done it with a potent mixture of fast moving forwards and electric backs, fed by two of the most improved halves in the league. Not only are they considered to be Top 8 certainties for the first time in the club's short NRL history, they have some pundits claiming they can take out the title.

The Knights, on the other hand, have had an awful year, with struggle after struggle on the field and pressure mounting on their coach. We have reached Round 16 and they are still no closer to knowing which pair of halves they should use. There is absolutely no continuity there as they shuffle through just about everyone who has ever lined up in the 6 or 7 jersey. And when they regularly fail to score points, everyone looks to blame fullback Kalyn Ponga.

It's hard to say how much longer the Dolphins can continue their high-scoring antics, but even if they only run up 30-odd points in Perth, they'll still lap the Knights. If they continue to click this weekend, it could be a real cricket score.

Round 16 sure thing: Dolphins

Jamayne Isaako celebrates a try during the Dolphins' big win over the Dragons. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Parramatta Eels vs. Gold Coast Titans, CommBank Stadium, Sunday June 22, 6:15pm (AEST)

Most games this weekend seem to be fairly clear cut, which in itself is a very dangerous statement in the tipping world. The Eels host this game after recent performances have shown plenty of improvement. At full strength they might be favoured to beat the Titans, but they have lost both halves, Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown.

The Titans sit anchored at the bottom of the ladder despite upsetting the Sea Eagles last week. They certainly looked sharp against Manly, but the Sea Eagles appear to be dialing it in at the moment. Has Des Hasler sparked a revival in the Titans?

It is hard to say with confidence who will win this game, but the loss of the Eels halves should make it a Titans victory.

Toss of the coin game winner: Titans

The roughie

Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday June 22, 2pm (AEST)

Both of these teams have proven very difficult to tip this season. The Broncos appear to have climbed their way out of a slump with a victory over the Titans two weeks ago, but prior to that they struggled for several weeks. The Sharks are capable of winning or losing any clash on a week-to-week basis. They fought back against the Dragons last week after leaking plenty of points early.

The Sharks are still battling to overcome the knock that they can't beat the top sides. The question is, are the Broncos really one of the top sides? Certainly Brisbane start this game at home as firm favourites, which gives the Sharks the roughie tag in this clash. While I can not in all honesty convince myself that either side will definitely win this one, it opens the door to suggest that it just might be the Sharks who salute.

Round 16 roughie: Sharks

