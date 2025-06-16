Open Extended Reactions

Dom Young will be available for Newcastle's next NRL game after the Sydney Roosters finalised his protracted release from the club.

Young is expected to line up on the wing against the Dolphins this Saturday, days after playing against the Knights in a 12-8 win for the Roosters on the weekend.

The towering Englishman had been linked with a return to Newcastle for weeks after dropping down the pecking order at the Tricolours.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson had begun to prefer rookie Robert Toia and rugby convert Mark Nawaqanitawase in the backline this season.

In a year and a half at the Sydney club, Young never hit the heights he achieved across 51 games with Newcastle and now returns on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Young was seen embracing his Roosters teammates after fulltime on Saturday night in a sign his time at the club was coming to an end, just 18 months into a four-year deal.

"Dom is a talented athlete and a great person," said Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson.

Dominic Young will be back in Knights colours as early as this weekend after finally securing a release from the Roosters Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"We thank Dom for his contributions to the Roosters and wish him all the best for the future."

The 23-year-old replenishes a 15th-placed Knights side that are struggling for attacking strike this season and have been severely depleted by injuries.

He looks likely to replace James Schiller in the starting line-up and reprise a formidable wing combination with Greg Marzhew.

In his last year at Newcastle, Young broke the Knights' club record for most tries in a season, scoring 25 as the side made it to the second week of the 2023 finals series.