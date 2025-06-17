Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney have vowed to keep up the fight to return to Moore Park after the NSW Government rejected their bid to leave Accor Stadium for Allianz.

The Rabbitohs were told they could not make a full-time move back to Moore Park and must instead honour the agreement to play at Accor until 2030.

Souths' proposal had the club playing nine games a season at Allianz Stadium, as well as two at Accor and one outside of Sydney.

However the NSW government has told the club they must continue to play nine games at Accor, along with two or three at the $828 million Moore Park venue.

South Sydney signed a contract with the NSW government last decade to remain at Accor Stadium, but claim at that point they believed it would receive significant upgrades.

Accor Stadium on a wet and wild day. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

In a response to the Rabbitohs, NSW sports minister Stephen Kamper told the NRL club a move away from Accor Stadium was not financially viable.

That was largely due to commercial partnerships and sponsorship arrangements, which the government claim would cost taxpayers between $4.5 million and $14 million per year.

"We've asked the government for further details on the forecast financial losses if we move to Allianz," Souths CEO Blake Solly told AAP.

"We are happy to keep discussing with the government a reasonable position and hopefully we get those details soon.

"We were originally promised those details in 2022."

Souths' arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters, led by chairman Nick Politis, have remained vocal in their view Allianz Stadium is their home ground only.

The Rabbitohs were based out of the Moore Park area between 1908 and 1947, before returning in 1988 for the majority of their games until the Accor Stadium move in 2006.

"We remain committed to discussing the issue with the government and Venues NSW," Solly said.

"This is by no means the end of the process."

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs are moving closer to announcing a one-year extension for veteran five-eighth Cody Walker.

Alex Johnston is also on the verge of signing a two-year deal, all but ensuring the winger passes Ken Irvine's all-time tries record at the Rabbitohs if he stays fit.