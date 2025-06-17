Open Extended Reactions

A defiant Billy Slater has declared Queensland won't be pressured into kicking off to NSW firebrand Spencer Leniu in State of Origin II,

As Maroons prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui said he was not scared of Leniu on Tuesday, Slater would not be drawn on whether the Maroons would kick to the Blues front-rower.

Of the four long kick-offs from Queensland in their game one loss, none went to Leniu or Payne Haas, in what has since been labelled by some as a pre-determined plan.

The situation left Leniu fuming, with the Sydney Roosters prop appearing to swear in frustration as the Maroons changed the direction of their kick to avoid him.

Haas has largely stayed away from the debate over the past week, but on Monday said he would want the ball kicked off to Leniu if he was in the Queensland side, since he'd want the chance to take down a powerful rival.

Former NSW front-rower Willie Mason has also accused the Maroons of being "s**t scared" of Leniu, while Braith Anasta labelled Queensland "weak".

Spencer Leniu of the Blues tackles Tom Dearden. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Slater dodged a question on Tuesday on whether Leniu would have the chance to take a hit-up from a kick-off at Optus Stadium.

But the Maroons coach did defend his team's right to prioritise their own tactics over the entertainment factor.

"We don't ask Nathan (Cleary) to kick to a specific corner. He does what he wants," Slater said of the Blues halfback.

"He gets his game on. So, we'll be getting our game on.

"I get all the dilemma about it, but at the end of the day, it's about building a game and a game plan that best suits you.

"It's not about what (the media) want or anyone else wants."

Asked about the issue, Maroons front-rower Fa'asuamaleaui rejected any suggestion Queensland's pack were scared of Leniu.

"I'm not scared of anyone," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"I just want to do my job for Queensland and I'm not going to back down from anyone and that's our whole team.

"We're just going to get out there, get our game on and do what we do best and play our game.

"(We're) not backing down from anyone."

Slater wouldn't say whether Queensland would make late changes to their pack, or if Kurt Mann could start at hooker in place of Harry Grant.

The Maroons have won six of eight games when Grant has come off the bench, as opposed to a 0-4 record with him starting.

NSW second-rower Angus Crichton had accused Queensland of mind games last week, refusing to believe Jeremiah Nanai and Pat Carrigan weren't starting.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has already let slip that he will move to the right wing at Optus Stadium, after playing left centre in the series-opening 18-6 loss in Brisbane.

That defeat has piled the pressure on Slater, who has already axed captain Daly Cherry-Evans and replaced him with Tom Dearden in the halves.