Billy Slater has contacted Paul Green's family to apologise for referencing the late Queensland coach's death in a press conference, admitting it was wrong.

Billy Slater of the Queensland Maroons addresses the media during a State of Origin media opportunity in Perth. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Slater took the unprecedented step of calling a press conference on the morning of State of Origin II to concede he had been wrong in referencing Green on Tuesday.

The Maroons coach had hit out at former NSW forward Aaron Woods for calling him a "grub", warning he did not know the impact derogatory comments could have on people.

In an outdoor public press conference, Slater then said that while he might be able to handle it, "maybe our last coach didn't".

Green took his own life in 2022, one year after coaching Queensland. A post-mortem found he had been suffering from severe and undiagnosed CTE.

Paul Green poses for a photo after being announced Maroons coach in 2021. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Slater fronted the media on Wednesday morning, issuing a statement before walking away and not taking questions.

"Yesterday I wrongly made the link between Paul Green's death and the stress and pressures of coaching, which wasn't accurate and nor was it appropriate," Slater said.

"I feel terrible about what I said and I spoke to (his wife) Amanda Green this morning and apologised for any hurt it may have caused her or her family.

"I just want to say this, Paul had CTE, that is a different disease to what I was referring to. I am deeply and genuinely sorry."

Slater's statement came after Woods claimed his former Kangaroos Test teammate had gone too far in his response, labelling parts of it "completely unnecessary"

Slater had said on Tuesday that former NSW front-rower Woods potentially didn't deserve a voice in the media, if he was going to use his position to make derogatory comments.

Woods insisted he stood by calling Slater a "grub" last week, when he reference six-match ban the former Melbourne fullback had copped in 2006 for kicking Wests Tigers prop John Skandalis.

Aaron Woods attempts to make a tackle on Billy Slater during an Origin game at the MCG in 2015. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)

"A lot of the comments, I agree with. It is a privilege," Woods said on his morning radio show on Triple M.

"I love coming in here and speaking about rugby league and the city of Sydney.

"It is also a massive responsibility. With that responsibility, you have to have an opinion.

"Whether it is good or bad, you have to be critical of people's performances sometimes, which is what Billy is a lot of the time (in his media roles).

"One in particular comment he did make, I thought Billy went over the boundary and I thought it was completely unnecessary for the conversation."

Woods said he had been disappointed with Slater's response and agreed with co-hosts that it was an attempt to galvanise the Maroons ahead of the must-win clash.

Slater delivered his comments with a rally-like speech in Perth's CBD after being asked about the "grub" label.

Queensland coach Billy Slater addresses Aaron Woods's 'grub' remarks at a Perth press conference. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP VIDEO)

"When you hold a position in the media or in our game, I feel that's a privilege. And with that privilege comes a responsibility," Slater said.

"I sit in that position most weeks and you amplify your voice to millions of people. You're not talking to your mates in the pub.

"When you degrade someone personally in a derogatory manner, you probably don't deserve one of those privileged positions that we're all in."

Slater was then interrupted by an applause from the crowd, before telling them "I'm not done yet".

"You don't know what people are going through," he continued.

"And although I might be able to handle it, the next person mightn't be. Maybe our last coach didn't.

"I believe the character of a person is judged more on what they say about people and how they treat people, than what an individual says to create attention."

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636