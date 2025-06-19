Open Extended Reactions

Over their past three games the Dolphins have scored a remarkable 158 points, while conceding just 18. It has been an incredible run that has fans and pundits alike wondering whether, in just their third year, the Dolphins can be considered genuine premiership threats.

The Redcliffe-based club ran in 44 against the ladder-topping Bulldogs in appalling conditions, they then had a week off before returning to tally 56 against the Dragons and 58 against the Cowboys. They currently sit in sixth place on the NRL ladder, with a 7-7 record.

In their first two seasons under supercoach Wayne Bennett, they started really well, before fading to miss out on the finals, with injuries and roster depth being widely blamed. This year, under new coach Kristian Woolf, the Dolphins started poorly, losing their first four games, before turning it around with consecutive victories over the Titans, Panthers and Storm.

The Storm remain firm premiership favourites, currently paying $2.75 to win the lot. The Dolphins are one of only four teams to have beaten them this season and emphatically at that, 42-22. They proved against Melbourne that they have the game to trouble anyone.

Dolphins half Isaiya Katoa tears up the Cowboys defence. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

They may have lost to other finals contenders in the Raiders, Warriors, Roosters and Broncos, but this recent vein of form looks to be the culmination of something that has been building since they first entered the competition.

Halfback Isaiya Katoa was identified by Bennett as the playmaker to lead the Dolphins to success. He took over from Sean O'Sullivan, who was doing quite well himself, and took a bit of time to warm to the role. An obvious talent, Katoa struggled to find the confidence and associated consistency needed to make a real ongoing impact. But those doubtful early days seem well behind him, he is not just competing now but dominating.

His partnership with Kodi Nikorima has given the veteran half a new lease on life, and the pair complement each other perfectly. Importantly they are playing behind a mobile pack with a great blend of experience and raw energy. Despite losing key forwards in Daniel Saifiti, Tom Gilbert and Thomas Flegler, they have found a way to win the middle of the ruck well enough to unleash the wizardry of their halves and backline. Experienced forwards Francis Molo, Mark Nicholls, Ray Stone and Josh Kerr have been doing the job alongside youngsters Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Oryn Keeley and Connelly Lemuelu. It is a potent mix of speed, nous and defensive resilience.

Dolphins prop Josh Kerr takes the ball up against the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Once the halves have room to move they are unleashing a backline the equal of any in the competition. Jake Averillo and Herbie Farnworth are a creative and elusive pair of centres and outside them are two of the best finishers in the game in Jack Bostock and Jamayne Isaako. Add to that potent mix the sheer pace and brilliance of fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and you can see where all the points are coming from.

What the Dolphins have been doing best in recent weeks is maintaining the pressure throughout the full 80 minutes. When they reach a match-winning lead, the opposition may drop their shoulders, but the Dolphins don't relax at all, if anything they step up their attack. They appear to take great pleasure in grinding their opponents into the ground, they do not ease up one iota. It is a ruthlessness that will serve them well once the finals start. It will also give them the confidence that they are capable of running down any lead, should they fall behind in a game.

If they remain relatively injury free and continue to play the fast-moving, open football that has them wrecking opposition defences, they will be a difficult prospect for any team in the finals. But, can they win their first ever premiership this season?

Experience is a big commodity in the end-of-season do-or-die games. If they come up against the Storm in the finals, they will face players in the spine alone that have starred in many playoff games, Origins and internationals. Will they be able to maintain the brilliance under the enormous pressure?

There is only one way we will find out, and should they make it, the Dolphins will certainly make the finals series very entertaining.