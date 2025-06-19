Open Extended Reactions

Queensland forward Reuben Cotter says he was not eye-gouged by Jarome Luai in State of Origin II, insistent he was just reacting to a shoulder from the NSW star.

Luai was on Wednesday night hit with a grade-two contrary conduct charge for unnecessary contact with Cotter's face in a tackle during NSW's 26-24 loss in Perth.

The charge came after Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga appeared to accuse Luai of a gouge in the lead up to a first-half scuffle between the teams.

After Payne Haas dropped a ball and Cotter dived on it, Luai drove into the Maroons second-rower on the ground.

His hand appeared to make contact with Cotter's face as the pair pushed each other off, before Ponga made a raking motion to sideline officials.

Blues' Jarome Luai (L) tackles Maroons' Tom Dearden COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images

Luai was placed on report, but cleared of a gouge by the NRL match review committee and instead hit with a $3900 fine - 13 per cent of his match fee.

Afterwards, Cotter said he had no issue with the hand on his face.

"I didn't get eye gouged at all," Cotter told AAP.

"He just came in with his elbow or his shoulder, I'm not sure what he came in with.

"I just stood up for myself, tried to push him off me."

Cotter was sporting a heavy lump to his eye in the Maroons sheds after, but said that came from a clash with Liam Martin late in the game.

Benji Marshall, Luai's coach at Wests Tigers, was initially concerned the contact with Cotter could have rubbed his co-captain out of Friday's clash with Canberra.

"I was (worried) but I don't have to worry anymore. He got a fine so he'll be right to play," Marshall said.

"I don't think it was intentional what he did. Anyway, that's not up to me anymore. That's been dealt with."

Luai contacted Marshall after full-time to say he would be fine to face the Raiders as the Tigers fight to avoid a five-game losing streak.

But the 28-year-old will need to be cleared by Tigers staff after the Blues land in Sydney at approximately 6pm on Thursday.

"I'll tell you exactly the conversation. I said 'How'd you pull up?' and he goes, 'I'm good to go, coach, put me in'," Marshall said.

"You've got to trust your senior players but at the same time, we'll get a medical done on him tonight when he gets back, massage, and see how he pulls up tomorrow.

"We've got back-up options if he doesn't play and we've prepared all week like he's not going to play. If he does play, it's a bonus."