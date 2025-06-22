Roosters show their might by flogging Cowboys

Open Extended Reactions

The Sydney Roosters have reaffirmed their status as genuine NRL final threats, putting on a 42-8 flogging of North Queensland at Allianz Stadium.

In one of their most dominant performances of the season, the Roosters ran in five second-half tries on the hapless Cowboys to go seventh on the ladder.

It was only three-and-a-half months ago that the Roosters conceded 50 points to Brisbane in round one, then dropped four of their first five games.

But this is suddenly a very different Roosters outfit.

Sunday's win was their biggest of 2025, and the second half was close to their most impressive.

James Tedesco of the Roosters hits the ball up Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

The only concerns were injuries to second-rower Siua Wong and five-eighth Sandon Smith, both picking up knee issues.

But this is a Roosters squad whose depth seemingly has no end.

James Tedesco is having close to his best season in the No.1 jersey, but it is the club's unsung heroes who also have them flying.

Salesi Foketi was great filling in for Victor Radley at lock on Sunday, sending Lindsay Collins over for the first try with a perfect short ball.

The No.13 had a role in another during the Roosters' second-half run, with he and Angus Crichton throwing offloads before Sandon Smith kicked for Tedesco to score.

Bench hooker Benaiah Ioelu starred in his fourth NRL game, kicking twice in the lead-up to tries.

One came when a 40-20 attempt bounced back into the hands of Robert Toia before Connor Watson crossed, and another was a cross-field effort for Daniel Tupou.

Billy Smith scored a double in his first full season uninterrupted by injury, while Naufahu Whyte ran 173 metres and is close to the NRL's most improved player.

Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored twice and is proving a threat on the right wing, with one coming after an incredible tap-back from rising halfback Hugo Savala.

And then there is Tedesco, who Billy Slater claimed in Nine's commentary on Sunday was playing better than he'd ever seen him.

The Roosters No.1 scored his try, made a bust before Billy Smith's first, then helped the Tri-colours on the attack for the centre's second.

But his most crucial play was a late one-on-one strip on John Bateman just before halftime, with the Cowboys on the attack and fighting to make it 18-10.

In contrast, the past month has been a nightmare for the Cowboys, after they were beaten 58-4 by the Dolphins last week.

Todd Payten's men are now 12th on the ladder, with just one win since they demolished Gold Coast at Magic Round.

They have spent large chunks of time since then without Jason Taumalolo, and also missed State of Origin forwards Reuben Cotter and Reece Robson on Sunday.

But things must turn around dramatically if they are to go anywhere near replicating last season's fifth-placed finish.