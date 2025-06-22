Open Extended Reactions

Penrith's best win of the NRL season has come at a cost with Scott Sorensen handed a two-game suspension for the tackle that injured Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Second-rower Sorensen was not penalised on-field for his hip-drop style shot from the first half of Penrith's 28-18 win in Auckland.

The tackle left Watene-Zelezniak with a syndesmosis injury, with the Panthers scoring their second try while the winger was hobbling in backplay and unable to defend in position.

Watene-Zelezniak then watched from the dressing sheds as his former side waged a huge upset without their five NSW stars.

On Sunday morning, the match review committee handed four-time premiership winner Sorensen a grade-two dangerous contact charge for his tackle.

Scott Sorensen of the Panthers. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

It means Sorensen will sit out of next week's match against ladder leaders Canterbury and the rivalry clash with Parramatta by accepting an early guilty plea.

If he unsuccessfully disputes his charge, Sorensen will miss a further match against South Sydney.

But a challenge appears unlikely given the 32-year-old has already lost one judiciary hearing this season.

Sorensen also received a grade-one careless high tackle charge for a shot on Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad but can accept a $1800 fine.

The defeat of the fourth-placed Warriors was only Sorensen's third match back from a three-game suspension for his shoulder charge on Manly forward Nathan Brown.

The veteran's absence is a big blow for the resurgent Panthers, who are keeping pace with the top eight following a dismal start to the season.

Sorensen was among their best in Saturday's boilover, scoring two tries including the go-ahead four-pointer in the second half.

He also made the try-saving tackle that allowed the Panthers to seal their previous win over Wests Tigers.

The Panthers' five State of Origin representatives will return to face the Bulldogs on Thursday night, with Isaiah Papali'i and Luke Garner both options to start in Sorensen's absence.