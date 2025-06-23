Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

Just when things seemed to be falling into place in the NRL world, and tipping seemed almost logical, the Warriors fall to an understrength Panthers at home and the high-flying Dolphins are brought back to earth by the Knights in Perth. Just when the Titans looked to have found their recipe for success, they can't beat the Eels who were missing Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown. Please, someone make it make sense!

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - steady

The Green Machine rumbled up the Hume Highway to Campbelltown looking to extend their winning streak against the troubled Tigers. They defended well against an early onslaught, before cracking the home team's defence for three tries including one on debut to Ricky Stuart's son, Jed. After oranges, the Raiders had one of their worrisome zoning out periods, allowing the dangerous Tigers to score two tries, cutting their lead to 16-12. But they snapped into action soon enough to hold on for victory, despite not troubling the scoreboard in the second half.

2. Bulldogs - bye - steady

3. Storm - ladder up 1

Inside the first five minutes of the clash with the Rabbitohs in Sydney, Harry Grant strolled over for a try. From the following possession Jahrome Hughes finished off a Storm break by running onto a centring kick from Grant Anderson. It looked as though the Storm were set to make short work of the inconsistent Rabbitohs. But Alex Johnston and his Bunnies were not to be pushed aside. The try-scoring machine crossed for three tries before the Storm's next and then a fourth to keep the Rabbitohs right in it. With the scores locked at 24-24, the game went into golden point extra time where Ryan Papenhuyzen broke the deadlock with a field goal.

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

4. Warriors - snake down 1

New Zealand have been enjoying a very successful season and were expected to have little trouble dismissing the Panthers, who travelled to Auckland without their five State of Origin stars. Through the first half and into the second the teams traded tries, but just when you would expect the experienced and better performing Warriors to pull away, the Panther cubs scored three consecutive tries to break the back of the home team. The Warriors were unable to shut down the Panthers offloads and fell off crucial tackles. It really was a poor performance from a team expected to go deep in this year's finals.

5. Panthers - ladder up 2

Penrith headed across the ditch without their Origin stars to face the in form Warriors. In a spiteful clash they managed to make up for the missing players with pure enthusiasm. They spread the ball to the left after 17 minutes for Thomas Jenkins to open the scoring in the corner. They conceded a try from a bomb, before splitting the Warriors defence out wide a couple of times, eventually scoring their second to take a 8-6 lead into the break. They were unable to keep the Warriors out early in the second half, before Scott Sorensen picked up a double after out-leaping the defence for a bomb. Blaize Talagi sweet-stepped his way over for the next try. The depleted premiers went on to win quite comfortably in what was potentially a season-turning victory.

6. Roosters - ladder up 2

The Roosters hosted the Cowboys on Sunday evening with both teams keen to keep up with the Top 8. In a bad sign for the visitors, Lindsay Collins was able to stroll over for the Roosters' first try after just four minutes. The battle intensified after that, with the home team gradually gaining the upper hand. In the second half the Roosters really put their foot down with James Tedesco once again leading the way, causing havoc around the ruck and either creating or backing up just about every break made. They scored a total of eight tries against the hapless visitors, who could manage just the two.

7. Dolphins - snake down 2

After we pondered last week whether the Dolphins were genuine premiership threats, it was probably no surprise to see them trailing the Knights 16-4 after 25 minutes in Perth. But the 'Phins were able to gradually work their way back into the game, hitting the lead through a Jamayne Isaako try, before extending it with a length-of-the-field effort which was started by Herbie Farnworth, advanced by Jake Averillo filling in on the wing, and finished off by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. It looked like the Dolphins were about to set off on another big finish, but the Knights showed some real ticker to fight back and take the two competition points.

8. Sharks - snake down 2

Cronulla looked to be well in control in the first half against the Broncos with halves Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall both having blinders alongside Briton Nikora. They scored four first-half tries to lead 22-12 at the break, before a Blayke Brailey try six minutes into the second half saw them lead by 16 points. They really should have worked their way to victory from there, but defensive lapses against the fast finishing Broncos saw the Sharks concede four unanswered tries for a disappointing loss.

9. Broncos - ladder up 4

Brisbane hosted the unpredictable Sharks on Sunday afternoon and were caught flatfooted as the visitors ran in the first two tries. Down 22-12 at halftime, the Broncos found renewed vigour to shock the Sharks in the second half, despite conceding another try six minutes in. Inspirational halfback Adam Reynolds was heavily involved in the comeback as the Broncos piled on four tries and the big crowd roared. Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh contributed to the comeback victory, helping to push the team further into the Top 8 and up a huge ladder on this board.

10. Sea Eagles - bye - steady

11. Dragons - bye - steady

12. Cowboys - snake down 3

The Cowboys rode into town to face the city slickers, and looked in trouble early, conceding the first try after just four minutes. They knuckled down for the battle for the next 20 minutes before conceding two more tries. Braidon Burns scored the Cowboys' first try after 29 minutes on the end of a shift to the right. But it was all Roosters from that point on as the Cowboys struggled to contain James Tedesco and the rest of the backs. Murray Taulagi crossed for a late consolation try, but coach Todd Payten would have been livid with a defensive effort that leaked eight tries in a game that was crucial to the Cowboys' finals hopes.

13. Eels - ladder up 2

Hosting the Titans, the Eels were without their star halves, Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown. They blew an early chance to score a try after fumbling the ball on the line, before conceding one, right through the middle from close range shortly after. They then scored three tries with Zac Lomax converting them all (look away Blues fans). Into the second half the teams exchanged four-pointers before a couple of Will Penisini tries wrapped it up for the Eels, with Lomax perfect on the night kicking six from six .

14. Rabbitohs - snake down 2

If the Bunnies were a lure at Wentworth Park, they had barely started when the Storm jumped out of the box. Two early tries saw Melbourne leading 12-0 before the fireworks smoke had even cleared. But the Rabbitohs knuckled down and with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, Latrell Mitchell threw one of his signature cut out passes to put Alex Johnston over for his first try of the day. Johnston would go on to score four tries, as the lead changed hands several times in the second half. With three minutes to go, Mitchell put a grubber kick through from 50 metres out for Munro to run onto it and level the scores at 24-24, with three minutes to go. Mitchell missed the conversion that would have given the Bunnies the lead and into golden point extra time Ryan Papenhuyzen casually dropped over the winning field goal.

15. Knights - ladder up 2

The Knights flew to Perth to face the Dolphins at the future home of the Bears and scored two tries in the first 20 minutes to lead 12-4. The second try came from a deft Kalyn Ponga grubber kick for Bradman Best. Their third came shortly after through some slick backline ball movement culminating in a Dominic Young try. They didn't score again until another Ponga grubber for Best with 16 minutes to go, seeing the scores level at 20-20. With five minutes to go they had a try disallowed following a dubious forward pass call, but were able to cross again through Brodie Jones to take the unlikely victory.

16. Tigers - snake down 2

The Tigers welcomed the Raiders to Campbelltown looking to avoid a fifth straight loss, and had the better of the early exchanges, but couldn't breach the lime green wall. Soon they were being split down the middle by the Raiders, letting in three tries to trail 16-0 at halftime. After the break the Tigers roared into action, troubling the Raiders defence and running in two converted tries to get to 16-12 down. Despite several near misses that was as close as they came to victory, despite a gallant effort.

17. Titans - snake down 1

The Titans visited Parramatta keen to continue the form which saw them hammer the Sea Eagles the week before. After surviving an early scare, Keiran Foran threw a perfectly timed pass to put prop Jaimin Jolliffe over from close range. They conceded the next three tries, before scoring two to trail 18-16 at halftime. In the second half they traded tries but never really looked like winning. Their defence was awful at times, as they continue to underperform their way towards the wooden spoon and bottom of the snakes and ladders board.