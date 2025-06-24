Open Extended Reactions

With a full NRL round this weekend and all Origin players available, teams really need to start their drives towards the finals in what is a very congested bottom end of the Top 8.

Thursday, June 26

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Luke Garner 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Daine Laurie 21. Trent Toelau 22. Luke Sommerton

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Lachlan Galvin 19. Kurtis Morrin 20. Mitchell Woods 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Jethro Rinakama 23. Blake Taaffe

Prediction: The Panthers toppled the Warriors last week, in Auckland, and without their Origin stars. The club is really finding its feet after an ordinary start to the season. The Bulldogs had last week off after beating the Rabbitohs the week before. Lachlan Galvin is still being bedded in and this is a real danger game for the Bulldogs. If the Panthers can combine the enthusiasm of youth that saw them home against the Warriors with the Origin players at their best, they could well win this one.

Tip: Panthers by 8

PointsBet odds: Panthers $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90)

Friday, June 27

4 Pines Park, 6pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Tommy Talau 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Nathan Brown 17. Toafofoa Sipley 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Jason Saab 20. Clayton Faulalo 21. Joey Walsh 22. Caleb Navale

Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Jack Bird 13. Alex Twal 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Sione Fainu 17. Tony Sukkar 18. Luke Laulilii 19. Charlie Murray 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Charlie Staines 22. Tristan Hope

Prediction: The Sea Eagles enjoyed a break last weekend after their ordinary effort against the Titans the week before. The Tigers put in an impressive second half against the Raiders, but weren't quite able to run them down. If both these teams play at their best the Sea Eagles would win; the problem is the Sea Eagles are so inconsistent you can't rely on them to be at their best. The Tigers are almost as difficult to work out. Manly at home?

Tip: Sea Eagles by 4

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.45 (-7.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.75 (+7.5 $1.90)