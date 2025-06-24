With a full NRL round this weekend and all Origin players available, teams really need to start their drives towards the finals in what is a very congested bottom end of the Top 8.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, June 26
Penrith Panthers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Luke Garner 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Daine Laurie 21. Trent Toelau 22. Luke Sommerton
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Lachlan Galvin 19. Kurtis Morrin 20. Mitchell Woods 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Jethro Rinakama 23. Blake Taaffe
Officials
Prediction: The Panthers toppled the Warriors last week, in Auckland, and without their Origin stars. The club is really finding its feet after an ordinary start to the season. The Bulldogs had last week off after beating the Rabbitohs the week before. Lachlan Galvin is still being bedded in and this is a real danger game for the Bulldogs. If the Panthers can combine the enthusiasm of youth that saw them home against the Warriors with the Origin players at their best, they could well win this one.
Tip: Panthers by 8
PointsBet odds: Panthers $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90)
Friday, June 27
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Wests Tigers
4 Pines Park, 6pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Tommy Talau 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Nathan Brown 17. Toafofoa Sipley 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Jason Saab 20. Clayton Faulalo 21. Joey Walsh 22. Caleb Navale
Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Jack Bird 13. Alex Twal 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Sione Fainu 17. Tony Sukkar 18. Luke Laulilii 19. Charlie Murray 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Charlie Staines 22. Tristan Hope
Officials
Prediction: The Sea Eagles enjoyed a break last weekend after their ordinary effort against the Titans the week before. The Tigers put in an impressive second half against the Raiders, but weren't quite able to run them down. If both these teams play at their best the Sea Eagles would win; the problem is the Sea Eagles are so inconsistent you can't rely on them to be at their best. The Tigers are almost as difficult to work out. Manly at home?
Tip: Sea Eagles by 4
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.45 (-7.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.75 (+7.5 $1.90)
Newcastle Knights vs. Canberra Raiders
McDonald Jones Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. James Schiller 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Tyson Frizell 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland 14. Brodie Jones 15. Thomas Cant 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Mathew Croker 18. Elijah Leaumoana 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Fletcher Hunt 21. Greg Marzhew 22. Jack Hetherington
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Simi Sasagi 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Owen Pattie 15. Noah Martin 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota 18. Trey Mooney 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Chevy Stewart 21. Danny Levi 22. Ethan Sanders
Officials
Prediction: The Knights put in one of their best performances of the year in beating the Dolphins last week, while the Raiders did enough in the first half to beat the Tigers. Was last week the turning point in the Knights' miserable season or a bad miss by the Dolphins? At home they should be a more formidable outfit, but surely the Raiders will kick it up a notch from last week and grab the points in this one.
Tip: Raiders by 18
PointsBet odds: Knights $2.85 (+7.5 $1.95) Raiders $1.43 (-7.5 $1.85)
Saturday, June 28
Brisbane Broncos vs. New Zealand Warriors
Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Selwyn Cobbo 20. Deine Mariner 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Ben Talty
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Marata Niukore 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Samuel Healey 22. Bunty Afoa 23. Taine Tuaupiki
Officials
Prediction: The Broncos were very impressive in fighting back against the Sharks last week, but their defensive lapses were alarming at times. The Warriors had a completely off night against the depleted Panthers and couldn't get out of their own way. This game could go either way, with the Broncos ranging between awesome and awful lately and the Warriors capable of anything. Surely the Warriors will bounce back and win this one?
Tip: Warriors by 12
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.52 (-6.5 $1.95) Warriors $2.55 (+6.5 $1.85)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Parramatta Eels
WIN Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Corey Allan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Toby Couchman 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Viliami Fifita 17. Luciano Leilua 18. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Blake Lawrie 21. Nicholas Tsougranis 22. Nathan Lawson
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Jack Williams 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Dylan Walker 15. Matt Doorey 16. Charlie Guymer 17. Joash Papali'i 18. Dan Keir 19. Toni Mataele 20. Brendan Hands 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Samuel Loizou
Officials
Prediction: The Dragons had last week off after losing heavily to the Sharks the week before. The Eels were very impressive in beating the Titans without both Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown. This game is ripe for an upset, but at home in Wollongong, you would probably have to go with the Dragons.
Tip: Dragons by 8
PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90)
Dolphins vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Junior Tupou 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe 14. Harrison Graham 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Ray Stone 17. Josh Kerr 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Max Feagai 20. Aublix Tawha 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Peter Hola
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Jai Arrow 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Davvy Moale 17. Tevita Tatola 18. Isaiah Tass 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Jayden Sullivan 21. Ryan Gray 22. Jacob Host
Officials
Prediction: The Dolphins were riding high on a series of massive wins, but came crashing back to earth in the face of the previously uninspiring Knights. The Rabbitohs have been very competitive in their last two losses to the Bulldogs and Storm. The Dolphins should win this, but of they play anywhere near the way they did against the Knights, the Rabbitohs will be ready to pounce.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 4
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)
Sunday, June 29
Melbourne Storm vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
AAMI Park, 2pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Joe Chan 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Kane Bradley
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 18. Billy Burns 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Chris Veaila 22. Jayden Berrell
Officials
Prediction: The Storm looked like they were going to tear the Rabbitohs apart last week before settling into a grinding, narrow victory. The Sharks were all over the Broncos in the first half last week, before completely forgetting how to play after the break. You could come back from the future and tell me that the Sharks are going to win this game by 20 points and I still would not tip them.
Tip: Storm by 14
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90) Sharks $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)
Gold Coast Titans vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Cbus Super Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Phillip Sami 5. Allan Fitzgibbon 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tom Weaver 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Klese Haas 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Arama Hau 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Sean Mullany 22. Brian Kelly
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess 18. Thomas Duffy 19. Kaiden Lahrs 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Braidon Burns 22. Marly Bitungane
Officials
Prediction: The Titans looked to be on a bit of a rebound in beating the Sea Eagles two weeks ago, but turned up to take on the depleted Eels and fell straight back into all of their worst traits. The Cowboys; well what can you say about the Cowboys? They have completely fallen off a cliff. This has the potential to be the most ordinary game of the year.
Tip: Titan by 6
PointsBet odds: Titans $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90) Cowboys $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Roosters
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.