Panthers are back in black, while too many cooks are spoiling the Bulldogs broth

Open Extended Reactions

The Bulldogs faced the Panthers for the first time in 2025, with many questions lingering over both sides as they head into the back half of the NRL season. Would either of them be capable of going all the way to the first Sunday in October? Did they really have what it takes to win the premiership?

A disappointing, yet boisterous crowd gathered at CommBank Stadium. The cold night air, Thursday timeslot and exorbitant ticket prices keeping a cap on the numbers. The comfortable convenience of the loungeroom fireplace, large screen TV and a couple of beers from the fridge, much more alluring and accessible. Still, a decent roar greeted both sides as the Panthers ran out hoping to continue a mid-season revival against a Bulldogs side that had stumbled a couple of times recently, but still maintained their position atop the ladder.

The Bulldogs kicked off and lost prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita to a first-tackle concussion for the second time this season. It meant an early introduction for Harry Hayes and an extended workload for the entire forward/bench rotation, which was already light on, with Hayes and Josh Curran the only "big" men on the bench.

The Bulldogs trainer attends to Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

With the Bulldogs looking to throw the ball around early, the Panthers defence was tested, but well up to the task for most of the first half. The Panthers also placed the Bulldogs under enormous pressure, and some crucial defensive plays were needed to keep them out. It was an exciting battle of attrition as the two teams jabbed and moved, ducked and weaved. The Panthers opted to take a 2-0 lead when they received a penalty 13 minutes out from halftime. It seemed to be a soft option at the time, but it would prove crucial.

With six minutes remaining before the break a brilliant interchange through the middle of the ruck on halfway saw the Bulldogs split the Panthers defence. Jacob Preston was in support and ran away to score the first try of the game. The Panthers had one last raid, but the Bulldogs were up to the task with Connor Tracey making his second try-saving tackle on the line to deny them.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers looks to breach the Bulldogs defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Into the second half the Panthers probed with Nathan Cleary in control across the park, but the scrambling Bulldogs denied them each time. Fifteen minutes after the break, with Lachlan Galvin on the field for Reed Mahoney and Toby Sexton moved to dummy-half, Cleary raced through on a Matt Burton clearing kick. He managed to get both arms to the ball and it bounced up for him to regather and score the equaliser, converted by Dylan Edwards to give the Panthers what would be a match-winning 8-6 lead.

The Panthers were back to their fast-paced, swarming game, with and without the ball. Their control of the ruck speed was the equal of any team, including the Storm. Their defence once again premiership-winning quality, as everything the Bulldogs tried was met by black jerseys.

As good as Origin stars Cleary, Brian To'o, Edwards, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin all were for Penrith, their young backs Thomas Jenkins, Izack Tago and Casey McLean were equally as impressive and influential. Five-eighth Blaize Talagi had his good and bad moments but overall continues his development in the role.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton kicks ahead in the desperate final minutes of their loss to the Panthers. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

As for the Bulldogs, they really need to sort out the best way to use new signing Lachlan Galvin, if they are to have any hope of progressing through the finals. Having Burton, Sexton, Bailey Hayward, Kurt Mann and Galvin out there, all trying to be creative, mostly at the same time, is confusing and largely ineffective. As much as it might be a difficult task for coach Cameron Ciraldo and may hurt team morale, someone has to be dropped. Whether they move Mann to start at lock, throw the No.14 on Galvin and drop Hayward, or move Hayward to No.9 and drop Mahoney, or drop Sexton and move Galvin to No.7, the current set-up is not working.

The Bulldogs face the Broncos next up, a team that flogged them last time. Both teams will be without their Origin stars, which will postpone Ciraldo's selection headache by one week. They then face the Cowboys, Dragons, Sea Eagles and Tigers, who on present form they could beat with 13 ball-playing halves in the team. That relatively easy run is where they must find the answer to the Galvin dilemma. After that comes the run home, which consists of the Warriors, Roosters, Storm, Panthers and Sharks. If they continue to play with too many playmaking cooks, the broth will well and truly be spoiled before the finals start.

The Panthers on the other hand, seem to be coming together just nicely, with injury clouds over Cleary and To'o being their main concern. After a rough start to their fourth-consecutive title defence, they have gradually returned to their best. They move well into the Top 8 thanks to this victory and will make a lot of teams nervous heading into the finals.

Despite the closeness of this 8-6 victory, and the ferocity with which is was contested, the Panthers would seem to have the upper hand over the Bulldogs in terms of being a more likely 2025 premiership contender. The Bulldogs can still raise the trophy, but some tough selection decisions need to be made.