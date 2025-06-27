Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins have signed out-of-favour Brisbane star Selwyn Cobbo on a one-year NRL deal.

The backline talent had slid down the pecking order under Michael Maguire at the Broncos this season, dropped to reserve grade to leave his Red Hill future clouded.

The 23-year-old will join their Queensland rivals next season on a one-year deal, at this stage linking up with the Redcliffe club in November for the 2026 preseason.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader poured cold water on the prospect while addressing reporters on Thursday, before announcing the deal on Friday morning.

Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"The Dolphins have always said we are about continuing to build a roster that will make us one of the top teams in the NRL," he said.

"Selwyn is an accomplished player who has done some amazing things at both Origin and NRL level already.

"But we believe he has untapped potential to go to even greater heights in our game and are excited about what he can do in a Dolphins jersey."

The six-time Queensland representative, who made his Test debut in 2023, was dropped from the NRL side after a big loss to Manly in May and is in the final season of a deal worth an estimated $625,000 annually.

It comes after the Broncos announced the arrival of Melbourne outside back Grant Anderson and an extension for winger Josiah Karapani this week.