Ponga in doubt for Origin decider as Raiders go top

Open Extended Reactions

Queensland could be on the lookout for a new fullback after Kalyn Ponga failed to finish Newcastle's 22-18 loss to Canberra.

Ponga left Friday night's game with an apparent foot injury after an innocuous tackle midway through the second half.

The Knights skipper is now in a race against the clock to prove his fitness for the Maroons, with the State of Origin decider at Accor Stadium less than two weeks away.

Kaeo Weekes celebrates a try with his Raiders teammates. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Dolphin Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and revitalised Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh shape up as the likely candidates to replace Ponga if he were to be ruled out of Billy Slater's squad.

It was a night to forget from go to woe for the home side. Their failure to score in the opening 10 minutes despite having the lion's share of possession was a testament of what was to come.

The Raiders struck first in the 15th minute when Simi Sasagi out-enthused Ponga on a contested kick.

Canberra were able to keep their foot on Newcastle's throat for the remainder of the first half, with swift and slick passing allowing for Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange to extend their side's lead to 16 by the break.

A try to James Schiller in the 50th minute offered the Knights a glimmer of hope, but it was quickly extinguished eight minutes later when Strange made the most of a Newcastle error to help send Jed Stuart over for his second try in two first grade starts.

Jermaine McEwen's first NRL four-pointer and Schiller's second try of the game added nothing but respect to the scoreline for the Knights, with the visitors rarely threatened throughout proceedings.

Canberra are now the clubhouse leaders of the NRL, with their four-point win enough to jump Canterbury on points differential into pole position.

It has been 22 years -- way back in 2003 -- since the Green Machine have been atop the premiership ladder this deep into the season.

With two byes and clashes with St George Illawarra (twice), Parramatta and a return game against the Knights scheduled over the next seven weeks, the Raiders now look primed for a tilt at the minor premiership.