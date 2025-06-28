Walsh makes Origin case as Broncos pip wounded Warriors

Open Extended Reactions

An improved Reece Walsh has pushed his State of Origin case as Brisbane held on for a 26-12 win over an injury-hit New Zealand Warriors.

The Broncos fullback laid on a try assist, his 11th of the season, on the cusp of halftime and also made a remarkable try-saving tackle against his former team at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The performance came in a third-straight win for his side (8-7) and hours after incumbent Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga was ruled out of the Origin series decider with a foot injury.

Walsh has battled knee soreness of his own in recent weeks but was unflinching in his final test before coach Billy Slater, who picked Walsh at fullback for all three games last season, names his Queensland side for the July 9 clash on Monday.

"Reece is ready, it's whether or not they decide to go that way," Brisbane coach Michael Maguire, who led the Blues last year, said.

"I actually think Reece's footy is getting better.

"He was spoken about earlier in the season about where he was at when he first came into rounds one to five, but I think defensively Reece really grew through that period."

A crowd of 43,434 piled in for the first of two games at the venue on Saturday, with the relocated Dolphins v South Sydney clash at night a separately-ticketed event.

Gehamat Shibasaki of the Broncos is tackled Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Seeking a record seventh-consecutive victory away from Mt Smart Stadium, Andrew Webster's Warriors (10-5) were off the pace but then rallied despite losing key troops in the second half.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (knee) didn't return after the break while halfback Luke Metcalf (knee) also hobbled off after Brendan Piakura, who was placed on report, folded him as he passed.

Both will have scans on their return to Auckland and fears are the injuries could be long-term ones.

"Spoke to the doctors, they said it could be a number of things," coach Andrew Webster said.

"Two weeks in a row we haven't executed ... but so much spirit.

"That crowd out there, playing in moments like that, we're only going to get better.

"I said to the boys, 'A lot of other clubs would love what you guys have got'."

Adam Reynolds' pinpoint grubber kick found a rampaging Kotoni Staggs for the first try before Ezra Mam's long cut-out pass put Josiah Karapani over.

Walsh set up Gehamat Shibasaki on the bell for an 18-0 halftime lead, the centre's body landing awkwardly on Nicoll-Klokstad's legs as he attempted to save the try.

Walsh then beat four men only to be held up over the line to begin the second half.

The Broncos fullback had earlier denied Chanel Harris-Tavita a try when he somehow got his body under the ball.

Harris-Tavita then missed another chance when he knocked on attempting to ground a loose ball.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck finally had the visitors' first try after 45 minutes as they attempted to drag themselves into the contest.

Walsh got involved again, earning the ire of Warriors fans when he won a penalty for being taken out while chasing a Reynolds kick.

Reynolds' two-pointer made it 20-6 and then Shibasaki fumbled what would have been the match-sealer with 15 minutes to play.

Leka Halasima collected a bomb at the other end to give the Warriors life at 20-12.

But wide-open Warriors winger Edward Kosi knocked on with the line in sight and the Broncos got out of jail, Shibasaki eventually scoring the match-sealer.