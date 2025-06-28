Open Extended Reactions

Benji Marshall has admitted Apisai Koroisau's concussion could impact the Tallyn Da Silva situation and whether Wests Tigers would consider releasing the young hooker mid-season.

Set to leave the Tigers after they decided to keep Koroisau at No.9, Da Silva has until Monday's June 30 deadline to secure a deal elsewhere if he is to make a mid-season move.

However any hope of that could now be quashed, after Koroisau picked up a concussion in Friday night's 28-10 loss to Manly.

The head knock will rule him out of next Sunday's clash with the Sydney Roosters, potentially making Da Silva a more valuable asset for the Tigers.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall has weighed in on the Tallyn Da Silva situation. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Several clubs are known to be interested in the 20-year-old hooker, with Parramatta favourites to secure his services and Manly another option.

Da Silva is contracted to the Tigers until the end of next year, but the club have opted to let the Campbelltown junior walk after keeping Koroisau as their No. 9.

NRL rules state all mid-season signings must be completed by June 30, meaning Da Silva could not move on after filling in at No. 9 for the Tigers next week.

Asked if that would impact the Da Silva situation, Marshall suggested it could.

"It's something we will have to talk about over the weekend," the Wests Tigers coach said.

"Honestly I don't know (if he will be at the Tigers next week). that is up to him and his management.

"We will leave that up to them where that lands."

Da Silva did not get any minutes off the bench in the Tigers' loss to Canberra last week, before starting on Friday after Jarome Luai's unavailability prompted a spine reshuffle.

The dummy-half is considered one of the best young hookers in the game, with Anthony Seibold confirming Manly's interest on Friday night.

"We have spoken to Tallyn, but I have no idea about the timelines," Seibold said.

"The only thing the club have spoken to him about is next year."

Koroisau's concussion comes with the Tigers already set to be without their chief playmaker next week as Jarome Luai will be at the NSW State of Origin camp.

Tristan Hope is the club's hooker in reserve grade, otherwise another reshuffle could be required if Da Silva moves before the end of Monday.

The Tigers have now lost six games straight, with Marshall admitting ladder pressure was starting to tell after a good start to the season.

"If I am looking at it performance wise, yeah, sure we've improved. But the results are damning a bit," Marshall said.

"We've improved. But while a lot of people probably expected us to still be at the bottom of the table, we expected a lot more from ourselves.

"A couple of results here or there that maybe could have gone our way, we're still learning how to win those."