DCE future not a distraction for Manly: Trbojevic

Manly star Tom Trbojevic insists Daly Cherry-Evans has earned the right to push out an announcement on 2026, with the halfback making clear no call is coming "any time soon".

Cherry-Evans refused to say on Friday night where he stood on next season, three months after announcing this year would be his 15th and last at Manly.

In the time since Cherry-Evans' announcement, Manly have been guilty of going from genuine contenders to fighting to keep pace with the NRL's top eight.

Daly Cherry-Evans' future is the subject of much speculation. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

That had prompted external claims the Cherry-Evans announcement had destabilised the Sea Eagles' season, a point rejected by coach Anthony Seibold.

Cherry-Evans addressed Manly players and staff when it was his turn to lead a "campfire" chat in recent weeks, and has been assured his future is not a distraction.

"I've been comfortable with it since day dot," Trbojevic said on Friday night after Manly's pressure-relieving 28-10 win over Wests Tigers.

"He's come and he's openly said what he wants to do and he's entitled to do that.

"He doesn't need to tell me that he's still doing this and this is why he's doing that. Because we're here to play footy and that's the focus.

"Obviously, I was shocked when I heard the news (in March). I thought Cherry was going to be at this club his whole career. So, that was a shock.

"But we're out here doing our job and what he's doing next year is not going to affect me doing my job and he's entitled to that.

"He's played footy for long enough to make decisions on his own terms and it is what it is."

Cherry-Evans had reiterated last month he planned to play into 2026, with the motivation "definitely there" and a deal to come "when the time is right".

At the time the halfback had indicated he would wait until after State of Origin to confirm his plans, before he was ultimately dropped by Queensland for game two.

Trbojevic also still expects Cherry-Evans to play on next year, believing the No. 7 is performing well enough to do so.

As things stand, the 36-year-old is widely expected to end up at the Sydney Roosters.

"There won't be anything happening soon, I dare say," Cherry-Evans said when asked if he was close to announcing his next move.

"We've spoken about it as a team, we definitely don't feel it (my future) is a distraction.

Asked whether he was second guessing a decision on whether to play on, Cherry-Evans was coy in his response.

"So we don't go down a rabbit hole, I'll clarify it one more time," Cherry-Evans responded.

"I've made the decision (in March) so Manly were aware, and so I could afford myself the freedom to make a choice that was best for me next year.

"When I do make that announcement it will be because it's the best situation for me and my future.

"The most important thing is how we play this year."