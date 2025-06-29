Tigers to lose a second young gun mid-season

Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers are set to lose a second young gun mid-season, with hooker Tallyn Da Silva poised to follow Lachlan Galvin out of the joint venture, likely to join Parramatta.

AAP has been told the Tigers will release Da Silva from the final 18 months of his deal in time for him to join an NRL rival before the June 30 transfer deadline.

Tallyn Da Silva has made the move to Parramatta effective immediately. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Campbelltown product is understood to have told the Eels they are his preferred destination but nothing official had been signed as of Sunday afternoon.

Da Silva has shown promise across 22 games but his path to a regular starting spot became clouded when the Tigers indicated veteran Api Koirisau was their long-term hooker.

The signing looms as a major boost for Jason Ryles's rebuilding Eels, who have struggled for stability at hooker since Reed Mahoney's departure for the 2023 season.

Ryley Smith has shown potential in his rookie season but is not yet considered ready for 80 minutes every week, and is currently suspended.

The Eels have a bye next weekend but could have Da Silva in the 17 for their rivalry clash with Penrith in round 19.

Losing Da Silva will be disappointing for the Tigers, after he had been considered their hooker of the future.

The club also lost fellow local boy Galvin, another superstar-in-waiting, to Canterbury a month ago.

With a dearth of quality hookers on the market, Da Silva had attracted interest from North Queensland, Newcastle and Manly.