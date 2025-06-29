Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week the Sharks and Warriors stepped on the big snakes, while the bottom of the board stayed completely steady as they couldn't manage a win between them. There were minor gains and slips at the top of the ladder as the season might finally be settling down for the run to the finals.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - steady

Canberra Raiders 22 - 18 Newcastle Knights

The Raiders traveled to Newcastle with a chance to move to the top of the NRL ladder. They opened the scoring after 15 minutes, with second rower Simi Sasagi out leaping Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga on the try line. They scored two more tries to lead 16-0 at halftime. Once again they seemed to doze off for a period in the second half, allowing the Knights to score a try and give the home crowd a sliver of hope. A Jed Stuart try after 57 minutes gave the Raiders some breathing room, but they allowed the Knights in twice more to send the game to the wire.

2. Storm - ladder up 1

Melbourne Storm 30 - 6 Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Melbourne hosted the Sharks having lost three of their last four encounters and keen to correct the balance of power. They started impressively with Eliesa Katoa opening the scoring after just five minutes. The Storm then endured a prolonged period of goal line defence, with the Sharks targeting diminutive winger Sualauvi Faalogo. He had the last laugh when he intercepted a pass on his own 10 metre line and raced 90 metres to score. Brayden Trindall crashed over to score the Sharks' only try just before halftime. The Storm were in complete control after the break, scoring three late tries with Jahrome Hughes having another big game.

Jahrome Hughes celebrates a try for the Storm. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

3. Bulldogs - snake down 1

Penrith Panthers 8 - 6 Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

The Bulldogs took the third game of their Lachlan Galvin era to Parramatta to face the Panthers. They lost prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita to concussion in the first tackle of the game, depleting their already lightweight rotation. Both teams were stoic in defence as the other launched their best attacking raids. Down 2-0 with six minutes remaining in the first half the Bulldogs worked a quick interchange of passes around the ruck on halfway to split the Panthers defence, with Jacob Preston finishing the play for the first try of the match. Into the second half they conceded a try with Nathan Cleary charging down a Matt Burton clearing kick. Despite waves of frenetic attack the Bulldogs were unable to regain the lead.

4. Panthers - ladder up 1

Penrith Panthers 8 - 6 Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

The Panthers hosted the ladder-topping Bulldogs at CommBank Stadium in front of a disappointing Thursday night crowd. What ensued was a battle worthy of a finals match, with plenty of attacking football and steadfast defence. The Panthers were cracked up the middle just before halftime, with Jacob Preston scoring the first try of the match. Into the second half the intense contest continued, with Nathan Cleary finally scoring the Panthers' first try after charging down a Matt Burton clearing kick. Wave after wave of blue-and-white attack was repelled by the Panthers who were back to their swarming, premiership-winning defence.

5. Dolphins - ladder up 2

Dolphins 50 - 28 South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Dolphins hosted their founding NRL coach and his Rabbitohs in Brisbane and were caught flat-footed, with Jack Wighton scoring a try after just three minutes. They soon kicked into gear though, scoring five tries before the break with Isaiya Katoa at his magic best and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow proving uncatchable. Into the second half the Dolphins matched the Rabbitohs in their defensive negligence, letting in four tries while scoring three more of their own. Tabuai-Fidow bagged four as the Dolphins raised the bat for an impressive half century.

6. Roosters - steady - bye

7. Warriors - snake down 3

Brisbane Broncos 26 - 12 New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors flew into Brisbane looking to bounce back after their poor performance at home a week earlier against the depleted Panthers. They started poorly allowing Kotoni Staggs to cross after only two minutes and conceded two more first half tries to trail 18-0 at the break. They managed to mount somewhat of a second-half fightback scoring a couple of tries, but they also lost star halfback Luke Metcalf to an ACL injury. They really have to find their best form soon or risk missing out on a vital Top 4 position.

8. Broncos - ladder up 1

Brisbane Broncos 26 - 12 New Zealand Warriors

Hosting the Warriors in Brisbane the Broncos were out to continue their mini revival with a third straight victory. They started brilliantly with Kotoni Staggs crossing after just two minutes. Reece Walsh was back to his elusive, creative best as the Broncos crossed for two further first-half tries to Josiah Karapani and Gehamat Shibasaki. Into the second half the Warriors struck back and the Broncos' defence was stretched and tested. But they managed to hold on to their lead before Shibasaki put the game away by crossing for his double.

9. Sea Eagles - ladder up 1

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles 28 - 10 Wests Tigers

Manly hosted the Tigers in a worsening downpour to produce what was a very ordinary opening 40 minutes of rugby league. Neither team could maintain any pressure and they looked to be heading to the break locked at 0-0, until Jason Saab crossed out wide with a minute remaining. Reuben Garrick converted to give the home side a 6-0 lead. Garrick collected himself a four-pointer two minutes into the second half and another try saw Manly leading 16-0 before they conceded their first in the 52nd minute. They snuffed out any thought of a Tigers fightback, scoring the next two tries to wrap up the much-needed competition points.

10. Dragons - ladder up 1

St George Illawarra Dragons 34 - 20 Parramatta Eels

The Dragons welcomed the Eels to a packed WIN Stadium and set about entertaining, with Nathan Lawson scoring the opening try in the first minute of the game after Damien Cook split them down the middle before finding Clint Gutherson who put the ball through hands to the winger. Lawson was in again 12 minutes later as the Eels looked set for a long and painful night. A try to Josh Addo-Carr was the only points the visitors could muster before the break as the Dragons scored three more including a solo run by Kyle Flanagan which absolutely embarrassed Dylan Brown. The Dragons dropped off in the second half allowing the Eels right back in it and with five minutes remaining it looked the visitors were going to score at 26-20 down, but an errant pass from Zac Lomax was swooped on by Valentine Holmes and he raced away to wrap up the victory.

11. Cowboys - ladder up 1

Gold Coast Titans 24 - 30 North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys visited the Gold Coast desperate to end a painful losing streak against the team languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder. They were greeted by torrential rain, which didn't raise expectations of this being a good game of football. Handling was an issue, but the Cowboys looked to be in control scoring two tries to one to finish the first half with a 12-6 lead. After the break the Cowboys scored two more tries and should have gone on to win convincingly, but with the game opening up and defensive efforts waning, the Titans scored a couple of quick tries to startle the visitors, without really threatening to run them down.

12. Sharks - snake down 4

Melbourne Storm 30 - 6 Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Cronulla ventured down to Melbourne hoping to repeat their Round 11 upset victory over the Storm. They allowed an early try before having their share of possession and mounting a concerted attack. They repeatedly tried to find Ronaldo Mulitalo, hoping he could overpower his opponent, but the plan failed several times including an intercept try to Sualauvi Faalogo. Braydon Trindall crossed for a gutsy try just before halftime, but that marked the end of Cronulla's scoring for the day, with Melbourne scoring three more tries to run out comprehensive victors.

13. Eels - steady

St George Illawarra Dragons 34 - 20 Parramatta Eels

Parramatta traveled to Wollongong on a brisk winter's night to face the Dragons in front of a very healthy crowd. They let themselves down badly in the opening minute, falling for a dummy and scoot from Damien Cook which split them up the middle and led to the first try. The Eels could manage just the one first half try while conceded five to trail 26-4 at the break. The Eels came out firing in the second half scoring three tries and were unlucky not to score a couple more. They got to 26-20 down before a promising raid ended in Valentine Holmes scooping up a loose ball before racing away to wrap it up.

14. Rabbitohs - steady

Dolphins 50 - 28 South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs headed to Brisbane where they proceeded to let coach Wayne Bennett down against his previous team, the Dolphins. They started well with a brilliant offload from Latrell Mitchell putting Jack Wighton over after three minutes, but it was all Dolphins from there as they scored the next six tries. Into the second half both teams decided to give the tackling away, which suited Cody Walker well, as he set up a couple of tries before leaving with a hamstring injury. The Bunnies crossed for five tries all up, but Bennett would have been very disappointed by the eight they conceded.

15. Knights - steady

Canberra Raiders 22 - 18 Newcastle Knights

On a wet and miserable night in Newcastle the Knights weren't really expected to trouble the Raiders. Just 27 minutes in and the Raiders had crossed for three tries and looked like winning comfortably, but the Knights weren't done and came out after the break determined to give their fans something to cheer about. They scored the first try of the second half before losing Kalyn Ponga to injury after 20 minutes and allowing another Raiders try. Still, they managed to score two more tries to leave the result in doubt right up till the final seconds.

16. Tigers - steady

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles 28 - 10 Wests Tigers

The Tigers turned up at Brookvale without Jarome Luai who was ruled out with an infection. This meant shifting Apisai Koroisau to five-eighth and bringing Eels-bound hooker Tallyn Da Silva into the starting side. The result was not surprising, with the Tigers struggling for cohesion in a very sloppy first half. Down 6-0 at the break the Tigers leaked a Reuben Garrick just two minutes into the second half and after another were trailing 16-0 before Alex Seyfarth got them off the mark. Two more Sea Eagles tries ended any thought of a Tigers' fightback.

17. Titans - steady

Gold Coast Titans 24 - 30 North Queensland Cowboys

The wooden spoon favourite Titans hosted the Cowboys in difficult conditions as the rain pelted down and the ground and ball became slippery. The Titans did well to stay in the contest, trailing by just 12-6 at the break, but really let themselves and coach Des Hasler down in the second half, conceding two early tries. They did strike back with three of their own, but were never able to maintain enough pressure to chase down the visitors.