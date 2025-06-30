Queensland have a history of bold and ultimately beautiful selections in the most pivotal moments of State of Origin history, just ask Allan Langer and Adam Mogg.

That is why the stunning names of Gehamat Shibasaki and Josh Papalii on the Maroons' team list for the series decider make perfect sense.

Queensland coach Billy Slater and his fellow selectors have dropped a bomb on NSW in one respect by naming Brisbane journeyman Shibasaki at centre for his Origin debut and recalling Canberra prop Papalii for one final Origin showdown in Sydney next week.

The switch of Dolphins talisman Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow from wing to his club position of fullback comes as no surprise. His four tries in the latest masterclass showing against South Sydney revealed why the man known as 'Hammer' was the right choice, edging out Brisbane's Reece Walsh who has been recalled as 18th man.

Papalii 'retired' from Origin footy before the 2023 season after 23 matches and six series wins. In 2001 Maroons legend Allan Langer was also brought out of retirement by Wayne Bennett for the decider in what turned out to be a masterstroke.

The side were desperately in need of an injection of magic. Langer provided it and the Maroons won 40-14.

When Langer walked into camp in Brisbane 24 years ago, Queensland to a man felt 10 feet tall and bulletproof.

Papalii has the same kind of aura about him, only with a different modus operandi. He will lead the forward pack with fire and brimstone and Slater wants one last heroic display of inspiration in a Langeresque fashion.

Recalling the veteran was a move Slater said was "something I have had in the back of my mind for a couple of years now".

"In particular this year the way Big Papa has been playing for Canberra and the performances he has been putting in. I thought this team could benefit from big Josh Papalii," he said.

"I was a little unsure of the response I would get. I spoke to Papa a few days ago and the response was pretty much where my head was at, which was fantastic.

"It shows he still has the fire to represent this footy team, he's got that fire to represent the people of Queensland and he's got that fire to go out and do a good job for his state."

Shibasaki finished last year without an NRL deal, was thrown a lifeline by the Broncos on a train and trial and then development contract and has played all 15 games, scoring 12 tries in a blockbusting season at centre.

His selection is deserved. It has that 'feel good' story to it like Mogg's debut in 2006 when headlines screamed 'Adam Who?'. Mogg answered that question emphatically with two stellar displays on the wing for the Maroons to help inspire a famous 2-1 comeback series win.

The 27-year-old Shibasaki has proven his many knockers and doubters wrong at club level and has been backed to do the same in the Origin cauldron on enemy territory in the biggest game of his life.

"Gehamat's story is an inspiration," Slater said.

"Only six months ago he was on a train and trial contract at the Broncos and playing Queensland Cup up at Townsville. The rise of his game over the past six months has been exceptional.

"The history of our team and the Queensland journey is important and we acknowledge that wholeheartedly," Slater added when reminded of the Maroons' bold selections of the past.

"But ... we're not expecting anything to be given to us because it worked in 2006 or 2001. That won't be part of our preparation, the next 10 days will be about making it happen for ourselves next Wednesday night."

MAROONS SQUAD FOR STATE OF ORIGIN III:

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Robert Toia. 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Tom Dearden, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. Reuben Cotter, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Trent Loiero, 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Jeremiah Nanai, 17. Pat Carrigan, 18. Reece Walsh, 19. J'maine Hopgood, 20. Josh Kerr.