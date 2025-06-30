The NRL season enters the final State of Origin period, with just the five games to pick this weekend. Surely that can't be too hard?

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, July 4

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Enari Tuala 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Harry Hayes 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward Bench: 14. Lachlan Galvin 15. Josh Curran 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin 20. Jethro Rinakama 21. Jack Todd 22. Luke Smith 23. Jack Underhill

Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Tyson Smoothy 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Delouise Hoeter 19. Ben Talty 20. Blake Mozer 21. Va'a Semu 22. Josh Rogers

Prediction: The Bulldogs narrowly lost an epic tussle last week against the Panthers, while the Broncos were too good for the visiting Warriors. The last time these two teams met was in Round 8 when the Broncos flogged the Bulldogs 42-18 in the wet. Both teams lose players to State of Origin, but with Matt Burton available they are still left with questions over what to do with Lachlan Galvin. I think the Bulldogs might have revenge on their minds and get up for this on.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Broncos $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)

Saturday, July 5

GIO Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Simi Sasagi 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Noah Martin 16. Trey Mooney 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Joseph Roddy 21. Danny Levi 22. Ethan Sanders

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Sione Finau 3. Moses Suli 4. Corey Allan 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 16. Hame Sele 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Blake Lawrie 19. Viliami Fifita 20. Nicholas Tsougranis 21. Lachlan Ilias 22. Jacob Halangahu

Prediction: The Raiders were too good for the Knights last week, but alarmingly did clock off again in the second half allowing Newcastle to charge back into the game. Similarly the Dragons looked to be in control of their game against the Eels before nodding off. This game will be won by the team that can switch of for the full 80 minutes. You would have to go with the Raiders at home.

Tip: Raiders by 14

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.25 (-11.5 $1.90) Dragons $3.65 (+11.5 $1.90)