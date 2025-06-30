The NRL season enters the final State of Origin period, with just the five games to pick this weekend. Surely that can't be too hard?
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, July 4
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Broncos
Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Enari Tuala 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Harry Hayes 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward Bench: 14. Lachlan Galvin 15. Josh Curran 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin 20. Jethro Rinakama 21. Jack Todd 22. Luke Smith 23. Jack Underhill
Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Tyson Smoothy 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Delouise Hoeter 19. Ben Talty 20. Blake Mozer 21. Va'a Semu 22. Josh Rogers
Prediction: The Bulldogs narrowly lost an epic tussle last week against the Panthers, while the Broncos were too good for the visiting Warriors. The last time these two teams met was in Round 8 when the Broncos flogged the Bulldogs 42-18 in the wet. Both teams lose players to State of Origin, but with Matt Burton available they are still left with questions over what to do with Lachlan Galvin. I think the Bulldogs might have revenge on their minds and get up for this on.
Tip: Bulldogs by 8
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Broncos $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)
Saturday, July 5
Canberra Raiders vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
GIO Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Simi Sasagi 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Noah Martin 16. Trey Mooney 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Joseph Roddy 21. Danny Levi 22. Ethan Sanders
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Sione Finau 3. Moses Suli 4. Corey Allan 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 16. Hame Sele 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Blake Lawrie 19. Viliami Fifita 20. Nicholas Tsougranis 21. Lachlan Ilias 22. Jacob Halangahu
Prediction: The Raiders were too good for the Knights last week, but alarmingly did clock off again in the second half allowing Newcastle to charge back into the game. Similarly the Dragons looked to be in control of their game against the Eels before nodding off. This game will be won by the team that can switch of for the full 80 minutes. You would have to go with the Raiders at home.
Tip: Raiders by 14
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.25 (-11.5 $1.90) Dragons $3.65 (+11.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Melbourne Storm
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Thomas Duffy 8. Jordan McLean 9. Harrison Edwards 10. Griffin Neame 11. John Bateman 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Sam McIntyre Bench: 14. Temple Kalepo 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Kaiden Lahrs 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Braidon Burns 19. Marly Bitungane 20. Jamal Shibasaki 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Mason Kira
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Joe Chan 4. Nick Meaney 5. Kane Bradley 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Ativalu Lisati Reserves: 18. Josiah Pahulu 19. Coby Williamson 20. Gabriel Satrick 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Siulagi Pio
Prediction: The Cowboys had a much-needed win last week against fellow Queensland struggler, the Titans. The Storm shortened their premiership odds by knocking over another pretender in the Sharks. Both teams lose key players to Origin, but the Storm would have to be missing their top 30 players to lose this one.
Tip: Storm by 12
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $3.50 (+10.5 $1.85) Storm $1.30 (-10.5 $1.95)
Sunday, July 6
Sydney Roosters vs. Wests Tigers
Allianz Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Mark Nawaqanitawase 5. Tom Rodwell 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Makahesi Makatoa 11. Egan Butcher 12. Salesi Foketi 13. Blake Steep Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Max McCathie 16. Taylor Losalu 17. Delasalle Vaa Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Ethan Roberts 20. Chad Townsend 21. Ben Johnson 22. Tyler Moriarty
Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Charlie Staines 3. Luke Laulilii 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Adam Doueihi 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Tristan Hope 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Jack Bird 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Charlie Murray 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Sione Fainu 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Kit Laulilii 19. Brent Naden 20. Royce Hunt 21. Solomona Faataape 22. Izaac Tu'itupou
Prediction: The Roosters enjoyed the bye last week after flogging the Cowboys the week before. The Tigers were without Jarome Luai last week and couldn't match the Sea Eagles at Brookvale. They lose Luai again this week to Origin and although the Roosters are also missing key players, they still have James Tedesco carving up from fullback.
Tip: Roosters by 22
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.25 (-12.5 $1.90) Tigers $4 (+12.5 $1.90)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Tommy Talau 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Caleb Navale 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Euan Aitken 4. Campbell Graham 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Jai Arrow 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Davvy Moale 17. Lewis Dodd Reserves: 18. Ryan Gray 19. Sean Keppie 20. Jacob Host 21. Cody Walker 22. Brandon Smith
Prediction: The Sea Eagles had a better second half last week to defeat the Tigers at home, while the Rabbitohs were very disappointing against the Dolphins, conceding 50 points. The Sea Eagles will be just about full strength while the Rabbitohs lose their best player, Latrell Mitchell, to Origin. After last week I am ready to write the Rabbitohs off for the rest of the season, although the Sea Eagles aren't that far ahead of them when it come to consistent performances.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 12
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Dolphins
Eels
Knights
Panthers
Sharks
Titans
Warriors
