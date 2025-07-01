Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now with State of Origin coming to a close it hasn't gotten any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canberra Raiders vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons, GIO Stadium, Saturday July 5, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Raiders looked to be well in control of their clash with the Knights last week, but had another second half fade-out to allow Newcastle back into the game. It is a worrying issue for the Green Machine, as they really need to find some consistency over the full 80 minutes, especially as the finals approach. They lose spiritual leader Josh Papalii to Queensland Origin for this clash and Hudson Young to the Blues. Their backline, which has been causing opposition defences all kinds of trouble, is untouched.

The Dragons similarly started strongly against the Eels last week, before letting them right back into the game. The Dragons lose Valentine Holmes to Queensland, but will still have plenty of backline weapons. It's just a matter of whether they can compete for the full 80 minutes.

The Raiders, at home on a brisk Saturday afternoon, should be too good for the Dragons.

Round 18 sure thing: Raiders

The toss of the coin

Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Suncorp Stadium, Friday July 4, 8pm (AEST)

The Broncos were very impressive last week in beating the Warriors, while the Bulldogs narrowly lost an incredibly tough encounter with the Panthers. Both teams lose key players to Origin for this clash, which makes the result even more difficult to pick.

In Round 8 on a wet Brisbane night the Broncos blew the Bulldogs off the park. Both teams were next to full strength for that clash.

This game will come down to how well the Bulldogs can incorporate Lachlan Galvin and cover for their missing players. They will be desperate to bounce back and stay in the race for the minor premiership. But, Stephen Crichton, Max King, Kurt Mann and Jacob Kiraz are big losses to the way the Bulldogs play the game. Likewise, Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan and Gehamat Shibasaki leave huge holes in the Broncos lineup.

This is a real toss of the coin game, but the Bulldogs should really be fired up for revenge.

Toss of the coin game winner: Bulldogs

The roughie

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, 4 Pines Park, Sunday July 6, 4:05pm (AEST)

I can't possibly be suggesting that the Rabbitohs will upset the Sea Eagles after last week's appalling effort against the Dolphins, can I? Still the Sea Eagles have been extremely inconsistent this year and, having beaten the Tigers at home last week, you really can't be sure of what they will produce this weekend.

Besides, with only three games left to pick from, there wasn't much of a choice. I can't see the Cowboys upsetting the Storm or the Tigers shocking the Roosters, so that just leaves the Rabbitohs as the only long shot with a hope. Maybe just stick to the favourites this week?

Round 18 roughie: Rabbitohs

