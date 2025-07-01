Double blow for Warriors with spine ripped apart

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors will require significant "spine surgery" to stay in the NRL's top four after fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad joined halfback Luke Metcalf on the sideline.

After receiving confirmation that Metcalf has a season-ending ACL rupture, the Warriors have now lost Nicoll-Klokstad for four weeks with a medial ligament tear.

The two injuries -- suffered in Saturday's loss to Brisbane -- will force a major reshuffle of a Warriors team who have shocked the NRL to sit fourth on the ladder.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will miss at least a month with a knee injury. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Warriors have the bye this week, but coach Andrew Webster has a number of options at both fullback and halfback the following week against Wests Tigers.

Regardless, having anyone play to the level of Metcalf this season will be a challenge, given he led the Dally M race when it went behind closed doors in May.

Tanah Boyd looms as the most likely option to fill the No. 7 jersey, with the former Gold Coast halfback taking the Warriors to top spot in NSW Cup this year.

After moving from the Titans over the summer, Boyd has won all 13 games he has played in reserve grade this season.

That would allow Te Maire Martin to remain as a bench utility, after spending time at hooker, fullback and halfback in one game last week against the Broncos.

Taine Tuaupiki will almost certainly take the No.1 jersey, after doing so once earlier in the season and also playing the last month at fullback in NSW Cup.

The Warriors were already without NSW State of Origin prop Mitchell Barnett for the rest of the year with an ACL rupture, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also out for at least another fortnight.

"I believe in this team and the whole club. Whoever steps up from (NSW) Cup will do a good job," captain James Fisher-Harris said.

"The belief in our squad is immense. Whatever happens with injuries, I still believe in the younger boys."

Elsewhere, Manly prop Nathan Brown's season is over after he underwent surgery on a ruptured bicep following a nightmare weekend of injuries across the league.

The Dragons alone suffered eight injuries, while the Tigers' spine has been torn apart by injuries, suspensions and State of Origin duty.

There is some good news for injured Canberra winger Savelio Tamale, with the rookie-of-the-year contender's contract extended until the end of 2026.