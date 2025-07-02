Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Smith has put his hand up to be the next Australia coach and two of the best players in the game insist his credentials are unmatched for the role.

Australia will embark on a Kangaroo Tour at the end of the year and a new mentor is set to be appointed to replace recently appointed Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga.

With Brad Fittler withdrawing his candidacy Smith now heads the list of potential coaches, with Kevin Walters also in the frame.

Smith has seen it all, done it all and his 42 State of Origin games for Queensland, 56 Tests for Australia and 430 matches for Melbourne stand as testament to his understanding of the game and its players at every level.

"His credentials and resume is probably the best that the game's ever seen, Maroon captain Cameron Munster said.

"When he talks, you listen. If you don't know Cameron Smith, you will eventually when he talks to you. He's got that aura about him. He's a bit like Mal.

Cameron Smith has put his hand up to be the next Australia coach and two of the best players in the game insist his credentials are unmatched for the role. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"I know he's a Queenslander, but he'll pick the best possible squad for the Aussies that he thinks is going to get the job done.

"There's no better person than Smithy to get the job."

Storm captain Harry Grant made the point that Smith would also make the performances of leading players even better.

"He's seen how different people operate over the years but I think what he will do is bring so much knowledge," Grant said.

"There is also that element of education and learning for some of the best players in the game that want to keep developing. You think of guys like Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Payne Haas, Nathan Cleary ... I'm sure they are going to look at Cam Smith and want to play under him and learn from him."

While Smith appeared to play the game like a grand chess master multiple steps ahead of his opponents, Munster said he had a simplicity to his methods that have been the hallmarks of the great coaches like Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy.

"He just keeps it simple for players. It sounds stupid because everyone probably dissects rugby league and makes it this big geometry lesson or some mathematical equation," Munster said.

"Realistically it's just simple ... run hard and tackle hard. I know that sounds silly at times, but that's what Smithy's done.

"If it was a bigger game, the simpler the game plan. That's all you need to focus on. The big things will happen eventually."

Not every player has athletic supremacy. Smith was not the biggest, quickest or strongest, but his knowledge of how to be an elite performer make him stand out.

That quality, as a coach, would assist any player find their best performance, including Munster.

"He's got a body like an accountant. I don't know how he got through so many games. He's just so durable," Munster said.

"He was dominated by most forwards in our defensive sessions at training. He's just a smart man and it's just crazy.

"I've been able to play with him in one game in Origin, which I was very thankful for, but I played a fair few Storm games with him.

"Sometimes you take it for granted with the way he played and his game management. I'm still trying to learn that. The first couple of years when he left, I probably took it for granted and didn't realise how much I needed to understand the game management side of the game."