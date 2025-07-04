Mam the man as Broncos leave it late against Bulldogs

Open Extended Reactions

Ezra Mam has engineered a Brisbane comeback for the ages, helping the Broncos pile on four tries in 20 minutes to beat Canterbury 22-18.

Booed with every touch of the ball at Accor Stadium on Friday night, Mam put on three perfect passes late as the Broncos overcame an opening-hour horror show.

The result kept the Broncos within two points of the NRL's top four, and marked their second victory over a Canterbury side that has been a frontrunner all year.

Marcelo Montoya of the Bulldogs scores a try Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Brisbane's win also marked their second comeback in recent weeks, after coming from 16 points down against Cronulla a fortnight ago.

But for 60 minutes on Friday, this looked like it would be anything but a good night for the Broncos.

Selwyn Cobbo had a nightmare opening hour at fullback, while halfback Adam Reyolds sent two kicks out on the full and had another charged down.

Canterbury never looked at their absolute best either, with Lachlan Galvin and Toby Sexton in the halves, and Matt Burton shifted to centre.

But at 18-0 after 60 minutes and with Canterbury on the attack, it looked as if the Bulldogs had done enough to move back, momentarily, to the top of the ladder.

Enter: Mam.

The five-eighth first breathed life back into the Broncos when he made use of some broken play, shrugged off two defenders and sent Josiah Karapani over.

Five minutes later Mam again created havoc on the left edge, laying on a beautiful cut-out ball to put centre Delouise Hoeter between two defenders and make it 18-10.

Billy Walters then had Brisbane back within two points with eight minutes to play, when he deceived Connor Tracey out of dummy-half and went over.

Then it was Mam again who produced the match-winner, juggling a ball before this time going short to second-rower Brendan Piakura to put him across.

Earlier, Cobbo had endured a tough night while filling in for Reece Walsh at No.1, in his first game since signing with the Dolphins for next season.

Recalled for the first time in five weeks, the fullback and centre Deine Mariner failed to clean up a Burton kick as Canterbury went to an early 10-0 lead.

Another Bulldogs try came when Cobbo failed to defuse a shallow mid-field Galvin bomb, and Viliame Kikau strolled through to collect the ball and score.

For Canterbury, Galvin and Sexton showed good signs combining together in the halves, with both playing either side of the ruck at will.

But there were signs of clunkiness on the left edge with Burton at centre and Galvin five-eighth, with several attacking raids ending in errors down that side.

It was then the Bulldogs' right edge that was found out defensively late, desperately missing captain Stephen Crichton, with the centre in NSW State of Origin camp.