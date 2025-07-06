Smith set for another stint out after another knee blow

Open Extended Reactions

Brandon Smith's long-awaited return from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture has ended in tears, with the South Sydney recruit injuring his knee again in the Rabbitohs' 30-12 loss to Manly at Brookvale Oval.

On a day where Tom Trbojevic showed signs of returning to his best playing centre, Smith suffered a medial ligament tear that Souths expect to sideline him for eight weeks.

Smith's right knee was hurt when Matt Lodge's weight fell on it in a tackle late in the game, as the Rabbitohs spiralled to a sixth straight loss on Sunday to sit second-last on the ladder.

"He's done a medial ligament, it will be six-to-eight weeks from that tackle," Bennett said.

Smith was playing his first match since early September, after moving from the Sydney Roosters earlier this year.

Asked whether he believed the contact from Lodge was of a hip-drop nature, Bennett suggested Souths were unlucky not to get a penalty from it.

"It's up to them to decide, but we're not playing with a lot of luck, and we didn't get any there from that decision either," Bennett responded.

"I'm frustrated by a lot of things right now, but it's not going to do me any good."

Lodge was not penalised for the contact and Smith's injury overshadowed what was a vital win for Manly, albeit against a severely undermanned Rabbitohs.

It was only two weeks ago that the walls were closing in on coach Anthony Seibold, but the Sea Eagles are now back into the top eight after back-to-back wins.

Two games into his shift from fullback to centre, Trbojevic scored a double and set up another as Manly went out to a 24-0 lead.

Tom Trbojevic has shown signs of returning to his best, firing the Sea Eagles back into the NRL's top eight with a 30-12 win over South Sydney. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Seibold will consider whether to keep Trbojevic at centre after next week's bye, after initially moving his strike weapon to the edge in a bid to get his confidence back.

Trbojevic appears to have at least done that, running with power again in what was easily his best match since March.

He regularly played a roaming role in attack, popping up on the left of the field to give Manly an extra number on that side of the field in attack.

The 27-year-old set up one try in that fashion when he linked with Lehi Hopoate to send Reuben Garrick over, before scoring another himself after forcing an error on a kick.

It was Trbojevic's second try after the break that showed the most promise, when he again took a ball on the left, charged infield and beat three to score.

"The way he was able to inject himself on both sides of the field is not something a lot of centres can do," Seibold said.

"He's done it at elite level, hasn't done it at club level. But I've really liked what I've seen.

"I want to have a look at (whether we're a better team with him at centre). My gut feel is it was another step in the right direction."

Garrick also scored a double in the win, while Manly are confident fellow winger Jason Saab only suffered a cork after limping off late.