Trbojevic takes centre stage to bag double for Manly

Tom Trbojevic has shown signs of returning to his best, firing the Sea Eagles back into the NRL's top eight with a 30-12 win over South Sydney.

Two games into his shift from fullback to centre, Trbojevic scored a double at Brookvale Oval on Sunday and set up another as Manly ran to a 24-0 lead.

The win made it two straight for Manly after what had loomed as a crucial fortnight for coach Anthony Seibold, and consigned the Rabbitohs to six straight losses.

The main concern for South Sydney will be Brandon Smith, after he limped from the field with ankle injury late in his return game from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Playing his first game in nine months and featuring for Souths for the first time, Smith started and played two short stints before being hurt in a tackle.

Smith's injury came on the same leg he ruptured his ACL last August, and adds to what has been a wretched few years of injuries for the Rabbitohs.

As undermanned as the Rabbitohs may be, this was still a crucial win for Manly given the noise around Sydney's northern beaches a fortnight ago.

Seibold said last week that he would reconsider Trbojevic's centre move after the Souths match, wanting his most dangerous man to get his confidence back.

Trbojevic appears to have at least done that, running with power again in what was easily his best match since March.

He regularly played a roaming role in attack, popping up on the left of the field to give Manly an extra number on that side of the field in attack.

The Sea Eagles' first try came in that fashion, with Trbojevic linking up with new No.1 Lehi Hopoate on the left side of the field to send Reuben Garrick over.

Trbojevic scored Manly's next himself when he again went in field searching for the ball, and created pressure by chasing through on a Daly Cherry-Evans kick.

On the next play he made use of the broken defensive line and stepped through two to score.

It was Trbojevic's second try after the break that showed the most promise, when he again took a ball on the left, charged infield and beat three to score.

Trbojevic has starred as a roaming centre at representative level, but questions linger over defensive cohesion with two Souths tries coming late down his edge.

The Sea Eagles have the bye next week before a difficult month against three of the NRL's top four, and they desperately need Trbojevic firing if they are to play finals.

Manly hope to have Haumole Olakau'atu back as soon as after that bye, after a middle led by Matt Lodge able to overturn Souths' better early ball on Sunday.

Garrick also scored a double in the win, while fellow winger Jason Saab appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury late.