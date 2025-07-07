Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This round was decimated by the final Origin weekend of byes and some of the teams that did play had to cope without their stars. There have been some big moves on the board as teams falling and climbing have had to navigate the teams that didn't move.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - steady

Raiders 28 - 24 Dragons

The ladder-topping Raiders hosted the Dragons and the first points weren't scored until the 19th minute, with a try to Raiders winger Xavier Savage. The Dragons struck back 13 minutes later, before Kaeo Weekes began the process of single-handedly snatching away any hope the Dragons had. In scenes reminiscent of Brett Mullins in his prime, Weekes was proving literally unstoppable, breaking tackles at will or simply out-running any pursuit. He wrapped up his performance with a 60th minute try completing his hat trick. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart would have been far less impressed by the three late Dragons tries which brought them right back into the contest.

2. Storm - steady

Cowboys 20 - 26 Storm

Melbourne headed up to balmy Townsville without their Origin stars, to take on the struggling Cowboys. Fortunately for the Storm, one of the best halfbacks in the league is ineligible to play Origin, and Jahrome Hughes carries them on his back during this period. Nelson Asofa-Solomona put in a huge performance up the middle, while Nick Meaney relished a late move to fullback following the withdrawal of Ryan Papenhuyzen in the lead up to the game. The Cowboys put up a fight, the scores locked at 12-12 at the break before they skipped ahead 18-12 through a Scott Drinkwater try in the 50th minute. But, Meaney stepped up, crossing for a double to wrap up the two competition points for the Storm.

3. Broncos - ladder up 5

Bulldogs 18 - 22 Broncos

Brisbane visited Homebush to take on the Bulldogs in a clash depleted by State of Origin. They didn't start well, with errors and a lack of discipline costing them any chance of sticking with the busy Bulldogs. The Bulldogs enjoyed twice as many completed sets and scored three tries to lead 16-0 at the break. The possession trend continued after the break, before a turnover with just 19 minutes to go saw the Broncos set up a brilliant run by winger Josiah Karapani, who scored a try in the corner, which was converted for them to trail 18-6. It was all Brisbane from that point on, with three more tries giving them a miraculous 22-18 lead with the clock running down. Desperate defence allowed them to hold on and take the vital two points.

4. Panthers - steady - bye

5. Dolphins - steady - bye

6. Bulldogs - snake down 3

Bulldogs 18 - 22 Broncos

Coach Cameron Ciraldo pulled a bag of rabbits out of his hat an hour before kick-off making some major changes to the lineup to take on the Broncos. It didn't seem to have any negative impact early, with Marcelo Montoya opening the scoring in the right corner, before setting up the second with a ridiculous no-look pass while lying on his back. The Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead, but with a run of possession that should have produced more points. They scored again before halftime, before a second-half penalty saw them lead 18-0. With a fairer share of the ball and a disjointed Bulldogs defence, the Broncos charged back into the game, scoring the only four tries of the second half to take a 22-18 lead with under five minutes remaining. The Bulldogs, many playing out of position, lacked cohesiveness with the ball and found it impossible to mount an effective attack.

Marcelo Montoya of the Bulldogs scores a try Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

7. Warriors - steady - bye

8. Sea Eagles - ladder up 1

Sea Eagles 30 - 12 Rabbitohs

Manly hosted Souths on Sunday evening and Reuben Garrick scored the first of a first-half double in the 17th minute. The Sea Eagles established control of the match in the opening 40 minutes, scoring three tries to take a 14-0 lead into the break. Tom Trbojevic crossed for his double three minutes into the second half, running through some brittle defence. Daly Cherry-Evans then crossed in the corner before the Sea Eagles clocked off to allow three late Rabbitohs tries. Still, one last try put the result beyond doubt, giving two much-needed points to Manly.

9. Roosters - snake down 3

Roosters 28 - 30 Tigers

The Roosters hosted the Tigers and were expected to have little trouble, despite missing several forwards to State of Origin. What they encountered was a desperate and extremely enthusiastic Tigers side. The visitors built a 20-0 lead before Daniel Tupou out-jumped the defence to score the Roosters' first try six minutes before halftime. Four minutes later, Mark Nawaqanitawase crossed for the first of a powerful double. A defensive lapse just after the break would prove very costly, as the Roosters scored three second-half tries to fall painfully short of victory.

10. Tigers - ladder up 6

Roosters 28 - 30 Tigers

The Tigers visited the Roosters and set about dominating most of the first half. They built a 20-0 lead before the Roosters found their feet and answered back. Halfback Latu Fainu was everywhere for the Tigers as he and his siblings became the first trio of brothers to each score a try in the same NRL game. Into the second half the Tigers were placed under enormous pressure as the Roosters mounted their fightback. The Tigers conceded three tries, but dug deep, managing to scramble in defence to maintain their lead.

11. Dragons - snake down 1

Raiders 28 - 24 Dragons

The Dragons journeyed to frosty Canberra to take on the ladder leaders and managed to make it to halftime only 12-6 down. They were having some issues tackling fullback Kaeo Weekes who scored a couple of brilliant tries on his way to a hat trick. Never completely knocked out of the contest, the Dragons struck back late scoring three of the last four tries, including a brilliant team effort finished off by Kyle Flanagan. Still they couldn't quite run down the Raiders and were left to rue some awful defence and a dubious forward pass call which cost them a first-half try.

12. Sharks - steady - bye

13. Eels - steady - bye

14. Cowboys - snake down 3

Cowboys 20 - 26 Storm

The Cowboys hosted the depleted Storm, while missing a couple of key players of their own. Robert Derby crossed for the Cowboys' first try in what was a mixed night for the winger. Jaxon Purdue scored their next 20 minutes later with a blinding run from near halfway which burnt the Storm defence. They hit the lead in the 50th minute through a Scott Drinkwater try, but weren't able to keep the Storm out, allowing two Mick Meaney tries and letting the opportunity for an upset victory escape their grasp.

15. Knights - steady - bye

16. Rabbitohs - snake down 2

Sea Eagles 30 - 12 Rabbitohs

Souths travelled to Brookvale to take on an equally inconsistent Sea Eagles side. The Rabbitohs were missing a lot of key players, and missing even more defensive intensity. The Sea Eagles ran in three tries to lead 14-0 at halftime and any real hope of a Rabbitohs fightback was snuffed out with two more Manly tries early in the second half. The Bunnies did manage three consolation tries, with Tallis Duncan bagging a double to continue his impressive form, but it was never going to be enough. A Tolutau Koula try with two minutes remaining summed up what was a very ordinary afternoon for Souths.

17. Titans - steady - bye