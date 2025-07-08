Open Extended Reactions

The State of Origin drain is over for another year and we can get back to the NRL season, although there are three byes this weekend. The teams can focus their efforts on a charge to the Top 8, with plenty of teams still within reach.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, July 11

Sharks Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 18. Billy Burns 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Michael Gabrael 22. Jayden Berrell

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jake Averillo 6. Sean O'Sullivan 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe 14. Aublix Tawha 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Ray Stone 17. Josh Kerr 18. Harrison Graham 19. Trai Fuller 20. Tevita Naufahu 21. LJ Nonu 22. Peter Hola

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks had last week off after being thumped by the Storm the week before, while the Dolphins also had a rest after running up a cricket score against the Rabbitohs. The Dolphins appeared to have turned a corner with some big scoring victories, but into the mix they threw an inexplicable Round 16 loss to the Knights. The Sharks are under enormous pressure to prove they are worthy of playing in the finals.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90)

Sean O'Sullivan and Kenny Bromwich of the Dolphins celebrate victory over the Roosters. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Saturday, July 12

McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Fletcher Hunt 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Brodie Jones 18. Thomas Cant 19. James Schiller 20. Tyson Gamble 21. Jack Hetherington 22. Kyle McCarthy

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Joe Chan 4. Nick Meaney 5. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Stefano Utoikamanu 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Ativalu Lisati 18. Jack Howarth 19. Trent Loiero 20. Cameron Munster 21. Harry Grant 22. Kane Bradley 23. Moses Leo 24. Keagan Russell-Smith

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Knights had last week off after losing to the Raiders the week before, while the Storm took on the Cowboys and managed a gutsy win in Townsville without their stars. The Knights can't afford to lose many more games as they tread the fine line between Top 8 potential and wooden spoon contender. The Storm have their eyes set on the minor premiership and beyond.

Tip: Storm by 18

PointsBet odds: Knights $3.80 (+11.5 $1.95) Storm $1.27 (-11.5 $1.85)

Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Sione Finau 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Michael Molo 18. Corey Allan 19. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Viliami Fifita 22. Nicholas Tsougranis

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Salesi Foketi 13. Victor Radley 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Blake Steep 16. Egan Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Sandon Smith 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Max McCathie 23. Tom Rodwell 24. Makahesi Makatoa

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dragons gave the Raiders a good run last week, but ultimately their defence let them down, while the Roosters were torn apart in the first half by the Tigers. Both teams will be looking to stiffen their defence and the Roosters will have some Origin forwards back to help with that. Always a handful to beat at home whether it be Wollongong or Kogarah, this could be closer than expected, but the Chooks should take the points as they did on Anzac Day.

Tip: Roosters by 8

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.55 (+5.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.52 (-5.5 $1.90)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Reuben Cotter 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Harrison Edwards 14. Karl Lawton 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess 18. Ryan Rivett 19. Temple Kalepo 20. Kaiden Lahrs 21. Dane Aukafolau 22. Murray Taulagi 23. Marly Bitungane 24. Jaxson Paulo

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Lachlan Galvin 19. Jake Turpin 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Blake Wilson 24. Jethro Rinakama 25. Jack Todd

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys gave the Storm a run for their money last week, while the Bulldogs blew an 18-0 lead against the Broncos. The Cowboys have been largely awful this season, while the Bulldogs were flying until they decided to mess with a winning formula. They are still trying to work out their best lineup and now two of the favourite players have their bags packed for next year. The Bulldogs really need to sort themselves out before their tough run home begins.

Tip: Bulldogs by 14

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.85 (+7.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.43 (-7.5 $1.90)

Sunday, July 13

Go Media Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Eddie Ieremia 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Edward Kosi 23. Kurt Capewell

Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Charlie Staines 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Alex Twal 14. Tristan Hope 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Sione Fainu 17. Jack Bird 18. Heath Mason 19. Charlie Murray 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Brent Naden 22. Luke Laulilii

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Warriors had last week off after a couple of disappointing losses to the Broncos and Panthers before that, while the Tigers were brilliant in knocking over the Roosters. The Warriors really must win this to get their campaign back on the rails. Just when they were looking like genuine threats, they have stumbled and have now lost star five-eighth Luke Metcalf to injury. This wont be easy, but they should win.

Tip: Warriors by 12

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.36 (-9.5 $1.90) Tigers $3.15 (+9.5 $1.90)