TEDESCO STEALS FAMOUS WIN FOR NSW (2019)

Fullback James Tedesco wrote his name in the Origin history books with the try in the final minute that denied Queensland's comeback, sealed a 26-20 win and kept the shield in NSW. Tedesco spun around to collect a looping Blake Ferguson pass down the right side, stepping around the Queensland defence and onto the tryline. Today, a large photo of Tedesco's try is emblazoned across an entire wall at the gym at the NSW Rugby League in Sydney, with the 79:28 mark on the clock printed onto it.

James Tedesco crosses for the 2019 State of Origin series-winning try. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

MAROONS MAKE IT EIGHT SERIES IN A ROW (2013)

The 2013 decider proved the cherry on top for an era of State of Origin dominance that may never be equalled. The match is also remembered for a Queensland try being disallowed in the dying stages when a streaker ran the length of the field and was tackled by security metres from the play. The disruption mattered little in the end, Queensland holding on for a 12-10 win despite Trent Merrin scoring for NSW in the final 10 minutes.

LEGENDS COMBINE TO SEAL MAROONS' 'THREEPEAT' (2008)

With the scores locked at 10-apiece in the final 15 minutes, Jonathan Thurston and Billy Slater combined to break the Blues' hearts. Down the short side, Thurston dummied to step past opposite man Mitchell Pearce and found current Maroons coach Slater in support for the try that sealed a 16-10 win. It was the Maroons' third series win in a row, a sign of the dominance that was to come.

GOULD GOES OUT IN STYLE (2004)

NSW's greatest-ever coach Phil Gould made six changes for what would be his 24th and final match in charge of the Blues. Mark Gasnier set the tone with two first-half tries on debut, having been banished from the Blues' game-one camp following a drunken voicemail scandal. Not unlike Queenslander Josh Papalii this year, Brad Fittler had been lured out of representative retirement for the series and scored NSW's final try to seal a 36-14 victory and series win.

THE CONTROVERSIAL DRAW (2002)

After a dominant game-one win, the 2002 series ended bitterly for the Blues as Queensland retained the shield following a game-three draw for the second time in four years. Second-rower Dane Carlaw scored the try that helped draw the game at 18-18 in Queensland's final set, with extra time introduced for Origin games the following year. The match also featured one of Origin's most iconic moments - Queensland's 'Raging Bull' Gorden Tallis dragging Brett Hodgson into touch by his collar.