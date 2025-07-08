Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now with State of Origin out of the way, we can all focus on the race to the finish line. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Gold Coast Titans vs. Brisbane Broncos, Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday July 13, 6:15pm (AEST)

The Titans missed a great opportunity opportunity to beat the Cowboys a couple of weeks ago, before enjoying the bye last week. Coach Des Hasler is under enormous pressure as the Titans continue to underperform. They will be set to fire up for this clash against their big brother Broncos. Lose this and the Titans take another step towards the wooden spoon and towards signing a new coach.

The Broncos appear to be over a poor run of form and are starting to click as a side. They gave the Bulldogs a 18-0 start last weekend and still managed to run them down over the final 20 minutes. In the two weeks prior to that, they beat the Warriors and Sharks convincingly.

The Broncos appear to be the surest thing this weekend. They really can't afford to take a backward step after showing so much improvement lately. The Titans will be desperate, but they can't seem to get out of their own way at times.

Round 19 sure thing: Broncos

Payne Haas of the Broncos celebrates a try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Dolphins, Sharks Stadium, Friday July 11, 8pm (AEST)

The Sharks had last week off after a disappointing loss the week before against the Storm. There are only two competition points between the Broncos sitting in fifth position and the Sharks stewing in 10th position on the NRL ladder. The teams battling for a place in the finals can't afford to lose too many more games, there are so many teams waiting to take their place. It is well and truly time that the Sharks stood up and proved against a very good team, that they belong in the Top 8.

The Dolphins also enjoyed the bye last weekend after thumping the Rabbitohs the week before. They have lost five-eighth Kodi Nikorima to injury, which will set them back, but they have plenty of weapons in the backline to take advantage of wily halfback Isaiya Katoa and Nikorima's more than able replacement Sean O'Sullivan. If the Dolphins click as they have in recent rounds, they are almost unstoppable with the ball.

This should be a very entertaining clash between two teams capable of scoring plenty of points. The home ground advantage should help the Sharks, but arguably less than it has in the past. The coin has been tossed and it has landed 'Phin up!

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

New Zealand Warriors vs. Wests Tigers, Go Media Stadium, Sunday July 13, 2pm (AEST)

The Warriors had last week off to end an awful run where they lost to a depleted Panthers before being thumped by the Broncos. They really need to get the wheels back on their premiership campaign, starting this weekend against the visiting Tigers.

Last week the Tigers surprised the Roosters to end their own run of losses. They beat the Roosters without Jarome Luai, who should be back from Origin duty for this one. The Tigers are equally desperate to turn their season around and to support their coach Benji Marshall, who has come under fire of late.

Surely the Warriors have more to play for and have more runs on the board this season. They should win this, but the Tigers are full of surprises and might be the roughie you are looking for to help you move up your tipping ladder.

Round 19 roughie: Tigers

