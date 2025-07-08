Fresh blow for Bulldogs as winger needs surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Marcelo Montoya will miss six weeks with a neck injury in a fresh blow to Canterbury's hopes of sealing a top-two finish on the NRL ladder.

Montoya has had a mortgage on one wing spot since returning from a stint at the Warriors this year, but will go in for clean-out surgery after battling through pain in recent weeks.

The third-placed Bulldogs are confident the Fijian-born 29-year-old will return in time for finals.

The news is the last thing the Bulldogs needed after dropping back-to-back games to resurgent Penrith and Brisbane ahead of this weekend's away trip to Townsville.

Montoya looks set to miss tough clashes against the Sydney Roosters and Warriors during his six-week lay-off as the Bulldogs fight for their first top-two finish since 2012.

Highly rated internally for his impressive pre-season, Enari Tuala is a chance to join the backline after making his club debut in the Broncos loss, with Blake Wilson another option.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo could choose to keep Matt Burton at centre and Lachie Galvin and Toby Sexton as his halves after making a controversial late switch for the Broncos game.

But that would likely require moving either Bronson Xerri or captain Stephen Crichton to the wing.