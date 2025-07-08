Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury have moved Lachlan Galvin back to the bench with coach Cameron Ciraldo reverting to Toby Sexton and Matt Burton as the club's first-choice halves.

One week after shifting Burton to centre to deal with State of Origin outs, Ciraldo moved him back to five-eighth on Tuesday for the team to face North Queensland.

The Bulldogs coach then stuck with Sexton in the No.7 jersey, Galvin going back to the bench in a role he has filled in two of four games for Canterbury.

Galvin's game was met with heavy scrutiny last week with Canterbury guilty of being impatient in attack during their 22-18 capitulation to Brisbane.

The mid-season recruit has come on in the halves in both games he has played off the bench with Sexton moving to hooker and Reed Mahoney taken from the field.

But pressure is growing on the Bulldogs to come up with a settled spine, with the club dropping from first to third and nine rounds left in the season.

Mahoney will join North Queensland next year after being granted a release from the final season of his contract, while Sexton is bound for Catalans in the English Super League.

Ciraldo's selection came as winger Marcelo Montoya was ruled out for up to six weeks with a neck injury, leaving Enari Tuala to play in his spot.

Elsewhere, Sam Walker is poised to make his NRL comeback from a ruptured ACL in the Sydney Roosters' halves, after a broken hand denied him that chance last month.

Coach Trent Robinson has named Hugo Savala to start alongside him at No.6, with Sandon Smith squeezed out of the 17 altogether.

Victor Radley will also return from a concussion for the Roosters against St George Illawarra, who have Luciano Leilua (quad) and Hamish Stewart (concussion) back.