Canterbury have moved Lachlan Galvin back to the bench with coach Cameron Ciraldo reverting to Toby Sexton and Matt Burton as the club's first-choice halves.
One week after shifting Burton to centre to deal with State of Origin outs, Ciraldo moved him back to five-eighth on Tuesday for the team to face North Queensland.
The Bulldogs coach then stuck with Sexton in the No.7 jersey, Galvin going back to the bench in a role he has filled in two of four games for Canterbury.
Galvin's game was met with heavy scrutiny last week with Canterbury guilty of being impatient in attack during their 22-18 capitulation to Brisbane.
The mid-season recruit has come on in the halves in both games he has played off the bench with Sexton moving to hooker and Reed Mahoney taken from the field.
But pressure is growing on the Bulldogs to come up with a settled spine, with the club dropping from first to third and nine rounds left in the season.
Mahoney will join North Queensland next year after being granted a release from the final season of his contract, while Sexton is bound for Catalans in the English Super League.
Ciraldo's selection came as winger Marcelo Montoya was ruled out for up to six weeks with a neck injury, leaving Enari Tuala to play in his spot.
Elsewhere, Sam Walker is poised to make his NRL comeback from a ruptured ACL in the Sydney Roosters' halves, after a broken hand denied him that chance last month.
Coach Trent Robinson has named Hugo Savala to start alongside him at No.6, with Sandon Smith squeezed out of the 17 altogether.
Victor Radley will also return from a concussion for the Roosters against St George Illawarra, who have Luciano Leilua (quad) and Hamish Stewart (concussion) back.
Brisbane have moved playmaker Ben Hunt to hooker on his return from a hamstring injury, leaving Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds in the halves.
They will face a Gold Coast side on Sunday night that has David Fifita back for the first time since round eight, while Jayden Campbell returns from concussion.
The Warriors have also landed on a crucial halves call, opting to make Tanah Boyd the new No.7 and leaving Te Maire Martin on the bench after Luke Metcalf's season-ending knee injury.
Taine Tuaupiki will also wear the Warriors' No.1 jersey against Wests Tigers on Sunday, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (knee) sidelined.
There is better news for Melbourne at fullback with Ryan Papenhuyzen (calf) back in their team to face Newcastle on Sunday.
Craig Bellamy has ruled out winger Xavier Coates backing up from State of Origin III, while his other representatives remain on an extended bench.
The Knights have handed their No.1 jersey to Fletcher Hunt after Kalyn Ponga's season-ending foot injury, while fit-again winger Greg Marzhew is back.
Penrith will give themselves until later in the week to decide whether their Origin quintet back up against a Parramatta side that has mid-season recruit Tallyn Da Silva starting at hooker.
And Sean O'Sullivan will come into the Dolphins halves to face the reasonably settled Cronulla on Friday night, with Kodi Nikorima out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.