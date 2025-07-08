Open Extended Reactions

Ben Hunt's return from injury has come at just the right time for Brisbane as they target five consecutive wins.

The veteran utility trained strongly with the team on Tuesday and has been named at No.9 to play Gold Coast in Robina on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old injured a hamstring in Round 10 against South Sydney and will come into the side to play hooker.

Regular starting rake Cory Paix, who suffered an elbow injury in the win over Canterbury last week, is out of the side. The Broncos will be sweating on the availability of their State of Origin contingent of Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan and Gehamat Shibasaki who have all been named.

Fullback Reece Walsh is 18th man for Queensland and will definitely play the Titans.

Hunt played five-eighth before he was injured, but with the return of Ezra Mam will revert to the hooker role where he has been a standout in the past for the Maroons.

Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh of the Broncos. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Forward Kobe Hetherington said Hunt would be a huge boost against the Titans.

"Everyone knows how good a player he is," Hetherington said.

"He is in the leadership group for a reason and brings that leadership, and all us younger fellas get around him. He is such a good talker and is tough as well.

"We have seen what he has done at Origin playing that hooker role, so if he can bring that back here the boys will be cheering."

Utility Billy Walters has been retained in the 17 as expected after shining off the bench in recent weeks.

"Billy is a competitor and it doesn't matter where you put him," Hetherington said.

"He has been doing a really good job off the bench. He is kicking 40/20s, scoring tries and he is snapping blokes in half. He's really putting his hand up."

The Broncos had a brilliant 22-18 win over Canterbury last week after trailing 18-0 and are seeking their fifth win in a row.

"That is one of the best wins I have been a part of in my career," Hetherington said.

"Our back was on the fence in the first half and Madge (coach Michael Maguire) brought us in and said 'boys, keep sticking with it'.

"In the first half I thought we defended well, and Madge said 'stay in it and we will get them the back end of the half' . We all believed.

"We had all those players out (due to Origin and injury) and everyone stood up. It was a good feeling."

Winger Jesse Arthars, who missed the Bulldogs win with a rib injury, remains unavailable with Deine Mariner edging out Selwyn Cobbo who is 18th man.