Blues coach Daley gets boost as Origin decider looms

Isaah Yeo has revealed how winning a series for Laurie Daley is part of NSW's State of Origin motivation, as the coach attempts to end his own long wait to regain the shield.

Daley confirmed the best possible news for NSW on Tuesday morning, with Brian To'o fit to play despite a ligament tear in his knee.

Payne Haas will also start despite a bulging disc on his back stopping NSW's most powerful forward from training this week.

Nathan Cleary is also expected to be fine to kick in general play, but Zac Lomax will take shots at goal due to the half's ongoing groin complaint.

Wednesday will mark 11 years since Paul Gallen lifted the Origin shield at the end of the 2014 series, marking Daley's only success during his five-year stint last decade.

Brian To'o celebrates his first half try. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Three times the Blues mentor took NSW to deciders in 2013, 2015 and 2017, only for NSW to be beaten in each of them during Queensland's dynasty.

Daley had thought his NSW coaching days were over when sacked after 2017, before a fire to take back the job reignited and he regained it this year.

The Blues coach insisted on Tuesday morning this year's decider was not about him, and he has been hesitant to discuss how he has changed since 2017 during this series.

But there have been obvious changes.

Most notably, the Canberra legend has brought in old teammate Craig Bellamy as his advisor.

Former All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka has also remained on hand, after being brought in under Michael Maguire last year.

"He helps everyone, he's good in his craft," Daley said.

"About how to control things and things externally you don't need to worry about.

"But it's not about me. It's about the team. It's about what we do tomorrow night.

"It's not about what I've done in the past ... I don't care about me. I care about the team."

Daley's not-about-me mantra is consistent with the Blues camp, which has put an onus on the players as they bid to win a second straight series.

"The confidence and trust he instils in the players, it's super important and I think that's shown ... He just allows you to be yourself," NSW captain Yeo said.

"If you'd ask anyone how much that means to them, it means everything. Particularly at this level.

"I think sometimes we forget how much he actually did instil in this jersey when he played.

"He's arguably one of the greatest players we've had for the Blues, if not the greatest.

"You get confidence out of that, how much the jersey actually means to him and he's been there and done it. He's walked the path we're walking now."

Daley won five Origin series as a player, including two victories in deciders. Come Wednesday night, he can have another as a coach.

"He obviously came in coaching-wise in a pretty tough situation," Yeo said.

"Obviously he had that win (in 2014), but you'd love to get one for him.

"It's not just Loz, it's the whole coaching staff that do so much, it's the players, it's our state.

"You're doing it not just for yourself, you're doing it for everyone. But he's been outstanding for us."