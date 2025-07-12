Hughes inspires Storm in Newcastle annihilation

Open Extended Reactions

A dominant second-half display from Jahrome Hughes has inspired Melbourne to a 32-14 win over Newcastle.

After an indifferent opening 40 minutes from both Hughes and the Storm, the reigning Dally M Medallist quickly made the game his own after the break.

Hughes's four try assists -- including a double to fill-in winger Kane Bradley -- has assured Melbourne their place in the competition's top two heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Melbourne's sixth-straight win proved a hammer blow to the Knights' campaign, with their chances of final football now resigned to mathematical calculations.

Despite being up 8-2 in the shadows of halftime, Newcastle saw a glimpse of what was to follow from Hughes when he produced an inch-perfect bomb for back-rower Eliesa Katoa to score untouched.

Queensland Origin hero Trent Loiero got the ball rolling for the Storm six minutes into the second half, before another Hughes bomb two minutes later saw Bradley fly sky high to extend Melbourne's lead.

Hughes would ice the game for Melbourne midway through the second half with a further two try assists for Loiero and Bradley's second four-pointers respectively, the latter coming off the back of a pinpoint 40-20 from the New Zealand international.

Newcastle provided some fight when Fletcher Hunt secured points from a ricocheted offload, but it would all be in vain when Katoa strolled over for a second try of his own in the final five minutes.

Despite the 18-point loss, there were positive signs for the Newcastle in the form of midseason recruit Dominic Young.

The Roosters wantaway Young continued his stellar form in his Newcastle homecoming, having a hand in all three of their tries. A special chip-over-the-top effort from the Englishman to score the game's first try was one of few highlights for the Knights in an otherwise disappointing showing.

Of further concern for Newcastle is the immediate playing future of back-rower Dylan Lucas, who limped off midway through the second half with an apparent ankle injury.