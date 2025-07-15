Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams battle it out for a place in the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canberra Raiders vs. Parramatta Eels, GIO Stadium, Saturday July 19, 3pm (AEST)

The Raiders had a well-deserved rest last week, no doubt sitting back and enjoying the view from the top of the NRL ladder. They well know that the Storm and Bulldogs are still hot on their heels in the race to win the minor premiership and will be switched on to make sure they bag these two points.

The Eels competed strongly with the Panthers in the first half, but frustrated with an inability to crack the tough Penrith wall, they fell off in their own defensive efforts in the second half, with fatigue playing a big part.

The Raiders host this game on a what will likely be a brisk Saturday afternoon, in front of an adoring full house. They will not lose this game to the Eels, Ricky Stuart will make sure of that.

Round 20 sure thing: Raiders

Kaeo Weekes celebrates a try with his Raiders teammates. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Sydney Roosters, Sharks Stadium, Friday July 18, 6pm (AEST)

The Sharks were too good for the Dolphins last week with Nicho Hynes having a great game. The question is; can he put together back-to-back performances, this time against the difficult Roosters. At home, this is a great opportunity for the Sharks to prove the doubters wrong and put away a genuine finals challenger.

Last week the Chooks beat the Dragons in an arm wrestle of a game, but did so with some weary looking forwards backing up from Origin duties. Both teams know they have to keep winning to stay in touch with the Top 8. This should be a great clash which could easily go either way. I have tossed the coin and it has come down showing a Roosters win.

Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters

The roughie

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Accor Stadium, Sunday July 19, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Bulldogs are still trying to sort out their best 17, with Origin stars back, players returning from injuries and a $750,000 mid-season recruit squeezed into the starting halves. Last week coach Cameron Ciraldo made the late decision to leave Lachlan Galvin out of the squad completely, this week he has dropped Toby Sexton for Galvin.

Ciraldo has also named three players who essentially do the same thing for the team, with varying degrees of success. Kurt Mann, Bailey Hayward and Jaeman Salmon are all ball-playing locks and whilst they won't all be on the field at the same time, there is certainly confusion when they are swapped in and out of the game. Sitili Tupouniua returns from injury, but at this stage has been named outside the 17-man squad. These are not only headaches for the coach, they mess with the team's morale and their on-field combinations.

The Dragons were right in their clash with the Roosters last week, and really could have won. They are not far off putting a really good performance together and with the Bulldogs off their game, this is their big opportunity. If they can bulldoze their way up the middle and take advantage on the edges, they present good roughie value.

Round 20 roughie: Dragons

