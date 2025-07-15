Dogs make Galvin call, as Eels drop star player

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury insist Lachlan Galvin will have enough time to feel at home in their halves, after the Bulldogs pulled the trigger and handed the mid-season recruit the No.7 jersey.

It came on a huge day for NRL team news, with Taylan May named in the Wests Tigers' backline for the first time and Dylan Brown dropped by Parramatta.

But the biggest shock of all came out of Belmore, with regular starting halfback Toby Sexton dropped to NSW Cup to make room for Galvin.

It means Galvin will start alongside Matt Burton for the first time on Saturday against St George Illawarra, one month after the teen arrived from Wests Tigers.

Lachlan Galvin celebrates a try on his Bulldogs debut. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Galvin was dropped from the team to face North Queensland last week, after coming off the bench twice and starting alongside Sexton in Origin-impacted rounds since his arrival.

"There is still a third of the season left," Canterbury utility Jaeman Salmon said.

"That's plenty of time to build a combination headed into the finals. So as long as we all get around him, he'll be fine."

Sexton had been part of the Bulldogs' rise to the top of the ladder, but has now been squeezed out by Galvin.

Off contract at the end of the season, Sexton is also set for an English Super League move next year.

"Obviously you check on Toby," second-rower Jacob Preston said.

"He is a great person who has a team-first mentality. You always feel for your mates but it is rugby league and that's just what it is.

"He was down here today ripping in for the (NSW Cup) side and wants to get better."

Elsewhere, the Eels have dropped Brown to 18th man for their match against Canberra, with Ryley Smith's return from suspension squeezing out the Newcastle-bound star.

Coach Jason Ryles has made no secret of his desire to plan for the future, with Joash Papalii a potential long-term No.6 and Tallyn da Silva and Smith the hookers.

At the Tigers, May will play his first NRL game since early last year, after impressing with a hat-trick in NSW Cup for the joint-venture.

His return at centre comes after he was handed a lifeline by the Tigers following domestic-violence charges last year while at Penrith.

May had pleaded not guilty to the charges and they were dropped when his wife - whom he was accused of punching - did not show up in court.

He has since spent time in a mental-health facility.

Chad Townsend is the preferred option to partner Sam Walker at the Sydney Roosters with Hugo Savala injured, despite Sandon Smith being named on an extended bench in the squad to face Cronulla.

Penrith have rested Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo for their match against South Sydney, with Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o returning.

Souths have named Lewis Dodd on the bench, while keeping Jack Wighton at five-eighth.

And Manly have opted to keep Tom Trbojevic at centre and Lehi Hopoate at fullback against a Melbourne side who remain without Ryan Papenhuyzen and are yet to decide if Cameron Munster will play.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491