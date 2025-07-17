Every team's run home to the 2025 NRL finals

Open Extended Reactions

It has been one of the most unpredictable and closely-fought NRL seasons in memory, and with just eight rounds remaining, the Top 8 is seriously anyone's guess.

There are teams that are still well in the hunt for a vital Top 4 position and there are the rest, with just about everyone a mathematical chance of storming into the finals. The Roosters, currently in 8th place on 22 points, the Titans sitting last on 14 points, just four wins behind them and with eight teams crammed in between.

We take a look at where every team currently sits, what lies ahead and where we predict they will end up.

Canberra Raiders

Played: 17 Won: 14 Lost: 3 Byes: 2

Points: 32 Differential: +108

Currently: 1st Predicted: 1st

Final eight rounds: Eels (H), Knights (H), Dragons (A), Sea Eagles (H), Bye, Panthers (A), Tigers (H), Dolphins (A)

The Raiders have had an incredible season and really have a very cruisy run home to the finals. Of their final eight opponents only the Panthers, Sea Eagles and perhaps the Dolphins would be considered challenging for the Green Machine. They should win the minor premiership, if not they will finish Top 2 and head into the finals full of confidence.

Kaeo Weekes celebrates a try with his Raiders teammates. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Played: 16 Won: 12 Lost: 4 Byes: 3

Points: 30 Differential: +220

Currently: 2nd Predicted: 2nd

Final eight rounds: Sea Eagles (H), Roosters (A), Eels (A), Broncos (H), Panthers (A), Bulldogs (H), Roosters (H), Broncos (A)

The Storm have much a tougher run home, facing the Broncos and Roosters both twice, in one of those quirks of the NRL draw. They also come up against the Bulldogs and Panthers, but at full strength they will be confident of winning most of these final eight games. They certainly won't enter the finals underdone.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Played: 16 Won: 12 Lost: 4 Byes: 3

Points: 30 Differential: +96

Currently: 3rd Predicted: 6th

Final eight rounds: Dragons (H), Sea Eagles (Allianz), Tigers (A), Warriors (H), Roosters (A), Storm (A), Panthers (H), Sharks (H)

The Bulldogs have a very tough run home, with at least six of the final eight games up against fellow finals aspirants. The real issue for the Bulldogs remains overcoming internal turmoil, as they battle with slotting Lachlan Galvin into the team at the expense of the ever-popular Toby Sexton. Can they pull themselves together for this testing run?

Lachlan Galvin celebrates a try on his Bulldogs debut. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

New Zealand Warriors

Played: 16 Won: 11 Lost: 5 Byes: 3

Points: 28 Differential: +31

Currently: 4th Predicted: 3rd

Final eight rounds: Knights (A), Titans (H), Dolphins (H), Bulldogs (A), Dragons (H), Titans (A), Eels (H), Sea Eagles (A)

The Warriors have a relatively soft run home to the finals, facing the wooden spoon favourite Titans twice as well as fellow strugglers, the Eels, Knights and Dragons. Firstly, they have to overcome the loss of star halfback Luke Metcalf, but if they can, they should be able to maintain a crucial Top 4 position.

Brisbane Broncos

Played: 17 Won: 10 Lost: 7 Byes: 2

Points: 24 Differential: +80

Currently: 5th Predicted: 4th

Final eight rounds: Bye, Eels (H), Rabbitohs (H), Storm (A), Dolphins (H), Knights (A), Cowboys (A), Storm (H)

Apart from two games against the Storm, the Broncos would be confident of winning their remaining games, easing them into a Top 4 finish. The Dolphins and Cowboys will of course be fired up to spoil the party, but if Adam Reynolds stays healthy and Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh are back to their best, the Broncos behind Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan will be hard to stop.

Payne Haas of the Broncos is tackled by the Sharks defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers

Played: 16 Won: 8 Draw: 1 Lost: 7 Byes: 3

Points: 23 Differential: +25

Currently: 6th Predicted: 5th

Final eight rounds: Rabbitohs (H), Tigers (H), Titans (A), Knights (A), Storm (H), Raiders (H), Bulldogs (A), Dragons (A)

The Panthers have a few warm-up games against lesser opponents, before a run where they face Top 4 contenders, the Storm, Raiders and Bulldogs. During this run home we will get an indication of whether the Panthers are back and serious about making it five premierships in a row.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Played: 16 Won: 8 Lost: 8 Byes: 3

Points: 22 Differential: +58

Currently: 7th Predicted: 9th

Final eight rounds: Storm (A), Bulldogs (A), Roosters (H), Raiders (A), Tigers (A), Dolphins (H), Dragons (A), Warriors (H)

The inconsistent Sea Eagles face one of the toughest runs home of any club. They play all current Top 4 teams as well as the Roosters and Dolphins. Even their "easier" games are against the unpredictable Tigers and Dragons. If you go on their season form they will lose half of these games and not necessarily the more difficult ones.

Tom Trbojevic celebrates a try with his Sea Eagles teammates. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Sydney Roosters

Played: 16 Won: 8 Lost: 8 Byes: 3

Points: 22 Differential: +21

Currently: 8th Predicted: 8th

Final eight rounds: Sharks (A), Storm (H), Sea Eagles (A), Dolphins (A), Bulldogs (H), Eels (A), Storm (A), Rabbitohs (H)

The Roosters have their share of tough games on the road home, including two clashes with the Storm. If they do scrape into the finals they will have well and truly earned it. With injuries and selection uncertainty in the halves, they have found it difficult to settle into a rhythm this season. If they can click, with James Tedesco leading the way, they will sneak in.

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

Played: 17 Won: 9 Lost: 8 Byes: 2

Points: 22 Differential: +8

Currently: 9th Predicted: 7th

Final eight rounds: Roosters (H), Rabbitohs (A), Cowboys (H), Dragons (A), Titans (H), Bye, Knights (H), Bulldogs (A)

The Sharks have been one of the toughest teams to tip all year, very inconsistent and more than capable of losing the unlosable. Their reputation for losing to the top teams will only really be tested once or twice on the run home, with what appears to be one of the easiest draws. If they don't make the finals after this run, a difficult season will turn into a huge disappointment.

Braydon Trindall of the Sharks celebrates a try. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Dolphins

Played: 17 Won: 8 Lost: 9 Byes: 2

Points: 20 Differential: +150

Currently: 10th Predicted: 11th

Final eight rounds: Cowboys (H), Bye, Warriors (A), Roosters (H), Broncos (A), Sea Eagles (A), Titans (H), Raiders (H)

The Dolphins have a tough run home, facing Top 4 and Top 8 aspirants. Apart from the Cowboys, the bye and the Titans, they don't have what would be considered an easy game. And, they are currently battling injuries in the halves after a run of high-scoring victories. If they do win their way into their first finals appearance they will certainly deserve their place.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Played: 16 Won: 6 Lost: 10 Byes: 3

Points: 18 Differential: -56

Currently: 11th Predicted: 13th

Final eight rounds: Bulldogs (A), Cowboys (A), Raiders (H), Sharks (H), Warriors (A), Rabbitohs (A), Sea Eagles (H), Panthers (H)

The Dragons have had a frustrating season and their run home is not going to help. They play three of the current Top 4 as well as the Sharks, Sea Eagles and Panthers. It is hard to see them beating many of those, although they do have the occasional upset in them. However, they are also quite capable of losing to the Cowboys and Rabbitohs.

Nathan Lawson of the Dragons celebrates scoring a try Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

North Queensland Cowboys

Played: 17 Won: 6 Draw: 1 Lost: 10 Byes: 2

Points: 17 Differential: -144

Currently: 12th Predicted: 10th

Final eight rounds: Dolphins (A), Dragons (H), Sharks (A), Eels (A), Knights (H), Tigers (A), Broncos (H), Bye

The Cowboys have a relatively easy run home, but there is absolutely no certainty that they can beat any of these teams. If they are to make the finals, they really have to win the majority of these games and dig a big hole in their current for-and-against differential. It is not beyond them, but they haven't given any indication that they will go on a big win streak.

Newcastle Knights

Played: 17 Won: 6 Lost: 11 Byes: 2

Points: 16 Differential: -85

Currently: 13th Predicted: 15th

Final eight rounds: Warriors (H), Raiders (A), Bye, Panthers (H), Cowboys (A), Broncos (H), Sharks (A), Eels (A)

The Knights have had an ordinary season, interrupted by the occasional promising victory. They face a very tough run home and with most of their opponents battling for positions in the Top 8, they will have to completely turn themselves around to compete.

Bradman Best of the Knights celebrates a try against the Dolphins in Round 16. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

Wests Tigers

Played: 17 Won: 6 Lost: 11 Byes: 2

Points: 16 Differential: -102

Currently: 14th Predicted: 12th

Final eight rounds: Titans (H), Panthers (A), Bulldogs (H), Bye, Sea Eagles (H), Cowboys (H), Raiders (A), Titans (A)

A season that started out with so much promise has fizzled to a battle to remain relevant. Apart from playing the Titans twice, they have a run home that will really test their resolve.

Parramatta Eels

Played: 16 Won: 5 Lost: 11 Byes: 3

Points: 16 Differential: -125

Currently: 15th Predicted: 16th

Final eight rounds: Raiders (A), Broncos (A), Storm (H), Cowboys (H), Rabbitohs (A), Roosters (H), Warriors (A), Knights (H)

The Eels are in the middle of a season from hell, with new coach Jason Ryles trying all kinds of moves including dropping Dylan Brown. The loss of Mitchell Moses to injury for large chunks of the season certainly hasn't helped. They have a tough run home and will be battling to stay away from another wooden spoon.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Played: 17 Won: 6 Lost: 11 Byes: 2

Points: 16 Differential: -129

Currently: 16th Predicted: 14th

Final eight rounds: Panthers (A), Sharks (H), Broncos (A), Titans (A), Eels (H), Dragons (H), Bye, Roosters (A)

The Rabbitohs expected so much more from the 2025 season after welcoming back supercoach Wayne Bennett. They have had some injury concerns, but have really underperformed. They are still capable of an upset and might just be saving that for the final round clash with the Roosters.

Gold Coast Titans

Played: 16 Won: 4 Lost: 12 Byes: 3

Points: 14 Differential: -156

Currently: 17th Predicted: 17th

Final eight rounds: Tigers (A), Warriors (A), Panthers (H), Rabbitohs (H), Sharks (A), Warriors (H), Dolphins (A), Tigers (H)

The Titans get to play both the Tigers and the Warriors twice in the run home. They have really underperformed this season, and it is hard to tip them to win any of their remaining games. That said, they should be capable of picking up a few points out of this lot, but for some reason, they just refuse to turn up most weeks.