Dolphins back in NRL eight after blitzing Cowboys

The Dolphins have had plenty of "finest hours" this year, but their 43-24 win over North Queensland was one of the best, despite nervous moments in the second half.

With 10 of their top 30 out injured, the Dolphins were brave and brilliant at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night to destroy the Cowboys and all but finish their top-eight hopes.

The Dolphins roared back into the NRL top eight with a brilliant attacking display inspired by new No.6 Jake Averillo and rampant fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Back-rower Connelly Lemuelu had one of his best games as a Dolphin behind a rampant Averillo who continues to shine no matter what position he plays.

"I love what he brings to the team," Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf said.

Jake Averillo celebrates a try for the Dolphins. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"He's just a real footy player. Wherever we put him he gets the job done. He's played four positions the last five weeks and handled every one of them really well."

Dolphins back-rower Oryn Keeley, who was sensational, was put on report for a dangerous tackle on Jaxson Paulo, and the Cowboys lost star winger Murray Taulagi to a left hamstring injury while scoring his second try.

The Dolphins led 24-6 at halftime after the Cowboys had 29 tackles inside the opposition quarter compared to two for the Dolphins.

The hosts, in front of 23,172 fans, went out to a 34-6 lead in the 47th minute with tries to Harrison Graham and Jamayne Isaako and appeared set for 50 points.

The Cowboys had other ideas. Taulagi went over out wide, No.6 Jaxon Purdue drew fullback Scott Drinkwater, and half Tom Dearden finished a long-range attacking play to score a third try in eight minutes.

Averillo put the result to bed with a 76th-minute try.

The first half showcased the Dolphins at their best. Keeley crashed over after a stellar pass from skipper and halfback Isaiya Katoa inside five minutes.

The Cowboys hit back minutes later, with Taulagi scoring his 60th career try out wide with a brilliant cutout pass by Drinkwater.

The hosts were under assault early but hung on with true grit, before a 95m burst by Averillo after a Cowboys error gave the Dolphins a 12-6 lead.

Averillo was at it again in combination with star centre Herbie Farnworth to send Tabuai-Fidow flying in for another long-range try.

Tabuai-Fidow dropped his next chance cold from a Farnworth pass, but Averillo was on fire with another super pass. Lemuelu streaked away and Tabuai-Fidow did the rest.

The second half was see-sawing, but the Dolphins never looked like losing to a Cowboys side who must now win all their remaining games to make the top eight.

"It was very disappointing conceding the points we did in that first 40," Cowboys coach Todd Payten said.

"It put us under far too much pressure and it was too much to chase down. We showed a heap of fight to get us back in the game but there were a couple of costly moments with 12 or 13 minutes to go."

The Dolphins once again showed how resilient they are, no matter who is playing. Prop Peter Hola made his club debut while rookies Aublix Tawha (prop) and Tevita Naufahu (wing) were also strong.

"I just love the way they keep turning up for each other," Woolf said.