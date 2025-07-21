Brailey can only see himself in Sharks colours

Open Extended Reactions

In-form hooker Blayke Brailey says can't imagine leaving Cronulla with the Sharks opening talks to lock down the dummy-half on a long-term deal.

The best running hooker in the NRL over the past two months, Brailey has become one of the most important cogs in Cronulla's title hopes.

Off contract at the end of the season, the 26-year-old would likely become a target for several clubs if a deal is not done before November 1.

But the Sharks have begun negotiations, with Brailey also keen to remain with the club he debuted for in 2019.

"I have never thought about (playing against Cronulla)," Brailey said.

"I love this club, I love this area. I grew up here. I was there when Gal lifted the trophy in 2016 and I want to be back there.

"I played on the family hill here at Shark Park. To me this place is home and hopefully the club sees that too. This is definitely home for me."

Blayke Brailey of the Sharks runs the ball at the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Back in the top eight after Friday's win over the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla can take another step towards finals on Saturday against a struggling South Sydney.

Brailey's running game out of dummy-half has become one of the most obvious talking points about the Sharks this season.

It was a well-worn statistic last season that the Sharks won 87 per cent of games in which Brailey ran 30 metres or more, compared to 27 per cent when he ran less.

In the past five games, he has averaged 67 metres, getting Cronulla on the front foot and setting up two tries in each of the Sharks' last two wins.

"I have put a lot more pressure on myself to run, it is a non-negotiable for me now," Brailey said.

"It is obviously working well for us when I do run we get on the front foot and it does make our side flow a bit better."

Brailey said the change in mindset had left him in a purple patch, where it also became more obvious for him to spot the best times to take off.

"It does slow down at times. I can see it unfolding and I can see myself running before it even happens," he said.

"That's what's happening at the moment ... I am seeing the game a lot more clearly."