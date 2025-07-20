Open Extended Reactions

Rugby league legend Kevin Walters could be announced as Australia's new head coach as soon as Monday.

The former Queensland and Brisbane mentor is poised to take charge of the Kangaroos for Australia's first Ashes tour in 22 years after the NRL season concludes.

Walters was tight-lipped when quizzed about his link to the vacant role on Sunday, but expected an announcement to be made imminently.

"I can't tell you anything. There'll be a decision made tomorrow," the former multi-premiership winning player said on Fox League's NRL coverage.

"We'll just wait and see. Obviously I'd be very privileged and grateful to get the opportunity to coach Australia.

"It's a privilege to put the green and gold on and to coach the side, even more so. We'll just see what happens tomorrow."

The Australian Rugby League Commission has been on the hunt for a new Kangaroos boss since Mal Meninga stepped down to join expansion side the Perth Bears, who enter the NRL in 2027.

Replacement options had been thin on the ground given ARLC rules prevent active club coaches from taking the role.

That precluded South Sydney mentor Wayne Bennett from contention despite his interest, with Walters rocketing into the frame once favourite Brad Fittler pulled out to focus on his media duties.

Cameron Smith, one of the greatest players of the modern era, had flagged his interest but is untested as a professional head coach.

Walters coached Brisbane to the 2023 grand final, which the Broncos narrowly lost after a Penrith comeback, and was fired a year later after the side missed the 2024 finals.

Prior to that, Walters led Queensland to victory in two of four State of Origin series as coach.