Andrew Johns has accused the NRL of going "way too far" in protecting kickers, unhappy with the decisive penalty against Harry Grant in Melbourne's loss to Manly.

The Storm were on Sunday feeling the fallout of their 18-16 loss to the Sea Eagles, with prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona facing a two-game ban for an errant elbow.

But it was the late penalty against Grant that defined the match, the Melbourne hooker stung for contact on Luke Brooks' leg after a missed field-goal attempt.

The NRL has moved to offer more protection to kickers in recent years, with Manly denied a win against the Warriors last year in similar fashion.

Johns has previously been among the most vocal in calling for playmakers to be afforded more protection, particularly furious when halves are hit after passing.

But in the case of kickers, he believes it is now defenders who are being targeted too harshly by referees.

"It's gone way too far, but to the letter of the law it's not a penalty," Johns said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"Say you defend a really good set, and you get the opposition they play the ball on their 30.

"In years gone by if it was a slow play-the-ball the kicker would have to be back 10 to 15 metres, which means you would get the ball and bring it back to your 40.

"Nowadays if you get a bad attacking set and slow play-the-ball, the kicker stands on the advantage line and kicks it 60 metres because they know they can't get hit.

"They should be able to get out and tackle the kicker above the waist."

The NRL remains steadfast behind the current rule, pointing to instances when kickers have been hurt when collected in the legs by defenders.

Lachlan Ilias' broken leg last year while playing NSW Cup is the most obvious example.

Grant has previously been penalised over the matter, successfully fighting a ban for dangerous contact on Cronulla's Daniel Atkinson last year.

The NRL will also look at the controversial penalty against Luciano Leilua that left Shane Flanagan fuming following St George Illawarra's 20-18 loss to Canterbury.

Flanagan labelled it "outrageous" that the bunker ruled Leilua's foot had knocked the ball out of Jacob Kiraz's hand as the Bulldogs winger stood up to play it.

After having the decision overturned, Canterbury went downfield and soon afterwards scored the match-winning try.

"He's got to get to his feet before he plants the ball," the Dragons coach said.

"You can't be falling sideways. You can't ball-plant ... but tonight we ball-planted and we lost the game because of it."

The NRL will review the penalty, but is likely to counter Flanagan's claim that it was a ball-plant from Kiraz, given it never reached the ground before contacting Leilua's foot.