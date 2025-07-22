Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams battle it out for a place in the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Brisbane Broncos vs. Parramatta Eels, Suncorp Stadium, Friday July 25, 8pm (AEST)

There are quite a few games this weekend that could be chosen as "sure thing" match-ups. The Warriors over the Titans, the Panthers over the Tigers, the Sharks over the Rabbitohs and the Raiders over the Knights all fall into the category, but without wanting to pick on the Eels again, I think the Broncos are the most certain of this weekend's certainties.

The Broncos had last week off to freshen up, after finally reassembling their first-choice starting spine. The return of Ben Hunt from injury, just adds an extra touch of class to the organisational aspect of the Broncos' play. He brings a calm head to the team, while allowing Walters to come on fresh when the oppositions defence is tiring.

The Eels keep making all the right noises for a team really putting their best effort into winning games, but they can't seem to stretch it out over the full 80 minutes required. Mitchell Moses returns this week, which can only help, but any lapses against Brisbane on Friday night will be punished to the fullest. In a season of shock upsets, I could yet regret not going with one of the other games, but I feel that the Broncos are building nicely towards the finals and simply cannot lose this game.

Round 21 sure thing: Broncos

Ben Talty of the Broncos celebrates a try. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

North Queensland Cowboys vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Friday July 25, 6pm (AEST)

The Cowboys looked like they were in for the fight against the Dolphins last week, but just didn't have 80 minutes of good football in them, particularly in defence. Coach Todd Payten must be at his wits' end trying to squeeze a decent effort out his team.

The Dragons did put up a good fight against the Bulldogs last week, but defensive lapses cost them dearly as well. Sitting in 11th position on the ladder, just one point ahead of the Cowboys who are in 13th place, this game is absolutely crucial to the finals aspirations of both teams.

My head is telling me that the Cowboys should win this, but my heart is telling me that the Dragons are travelling just a little bit better than them at the moment. My head is saying the Townsville humidity might catch the Dragons short, my heart is saying the Cowboys haven't been winning at home (3-5) or anywhere else much (3-6) for that matter. My head is telling me that Tom Dearden is a gun and that Kyle Flanagan is not one of those. Time to toss a coin.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dragons

The roughie

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Allianz Stadium, Sunday July 27, 4:05pm (AEST)

After almost being correct last week when I suggested that the Dragons might upset the Bulldogs, I think this week's roughie is even more likely to rattle Canterbury.

These two teams have yet to meet this season, and they will play this game at Allianz Stadium to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their 1995 grand final clash. The Sea Eagles have been a bit of an enigma this year, unbeatable at their best, but just as likely to put in a stinker against any team. Last week they travelled to Melbourne and knocked over the premiership favourites.

The Bulldogs moved Lachan Galvin into the halfback position last week and he looked sharper than Toby Sexton in the role. The problem is, he proved that the Bulldogs' attacking problems are not all halfback related. They lack anything other than the most basic of backline movements. They are largely predictable and rely on either kicks or defensive mistakes to score.

The Bulldogs' greatest strength of course is their defence, which will have to be at its very best against the many weapons that the Sea Eagles will throw at them. This game could leave the Bulldogs with even more questions.

Round 21 roughie: Sea Eagles

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 21.