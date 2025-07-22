Alex Johnston looks guaranteed to break the NRL's tryscoring record in South Sydney colours after signing a new contract extension.

It comes as Wests Tigers tie Api Koroisau to a new two-year deal that could see him through to retirement, and Parramatta permit Ryan Matterson to play the remainder of the year in England.

Veteran winger Johnston, six tries from an unmatched 213 career four-pointers, had been in talks with the Rabbitohs in recent weeks before the club confirmed a new two-year deal on Tuesday.

An injury to Latrell Mitchell cast doubt over Johnston's ability to break the record this season, given he must now shift to fullback out of the left wing spot where he has been so prolific.

But the new deal means Johnston will at least have the chance to surpass Ken Irvine's mark of 212 next season, when Souths will look to rebound from a horror campaign of injuries.

"I couldn't be happier to be staying at the club for another two years," Johnston said.

The new deal keeps Johnston a one-club player, with the 30-year-old local product making his debut in the 2014 season.

He went on to feature in that year's drought-breaking grand final win and has made 237 appearances for the club in total.

Elsewhere, out-of-favour Eels forward Matterson will spend the rest of 2025 with Super League side Warrington before returning to the club to see out the final year of his NRL deal.

Premiership winner Matterson has played only four games this year as coach Jason Ryles begins reshaping the Eels' roster, and last featured almost two months ago in round 13.

"This is an opportunity for Ryan to explore new challenges and broaden his professional experience in the English Super League," said Eels general manager of football Mark O'Neill.

Matterson's temporary exit comes after the Eels farewelled fellow forwards Bryce Cartwright and Joe Ofahengaue mid-season and gave Shaun Lane permission to take indefinite leave.

Elsewhere, Johnston's former Souths teammate Koroisau will remain at the rebuilding Tigers until the end of the 2028 season.

The Tigers' intentions to continue configuring around the veteran hooker left rising star Tallyn Da Silva to move on for an opportunity at Parramatta midway through the season.

But the upshot is a new deal for Koroisau, undoubtedly the Tigers' most consistent player across two last-placed finishes to begin his time at the club.

Koroisau's work rate and crafty ball-running have made him one of the NRL's premier hookers and he has been vital to the club's push to avoid a fourth-straight wooden spoon this year.

The three-time premiership winner will turn 36 shortly after the last season of his new contract.

The deal also pours cold water on Koroisau's claims earlier in the season that he would be open to joining the Perth Bears when the expansion club enters the competition in 2027.