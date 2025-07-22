Jess Skinner has been given the green light to continue as Australia's women's coach for their Rugby League World Cup title defence in 2026.

Skinner led the side to a 90-4 shellacking of England in her first match as interim head coach as part of the NRL's annual trip to Las Vegas.

She now takes the role full-time after previously serving as an assistant to Brad Donald, who resigned in February after nine years in charge.

It means Skinner will be tasked with helping the Jillaroos retain the World Cup trophy when Australia and Papua New Guinea host the tournament next year.

Jaime Chapman of Australia (R) celebrates scoring a try during the women's Pacific Championship match. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

She will also be in charge during the Pacific Championships in spring.

"The women's game is experiencing continued and significant growth so to be part of the journey at this level is a real honour," Skinner said.

Skinner has built a rapport with the playing group since joining the Jillaroos coaching staff in 2022.

Players had previously voiced their preference for Donald's full-time replacement to be a coach with experience in the women's game.

"It's really important, particularly just for the respect and the connection to the players," Tiana Penitani told AAP during the women's State of Origin campaign.

"It's one of the pinnacles to represent your country so it's really important to have the right person in that role. I think Jess Skinner was amazing when she stepped in in Vegas."

Aside from her role with the Jillaroos, Skinner has coached the Indigenous All Stars women's team for the past two years and led the Prime Ministers XIII last year.

She has also served on Newcastle's coaching staff in the NRLW.