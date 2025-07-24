Webster master plan reaps rewards for Warriors

Open Extended Reactions

When the Warriors extended head coach Andrew Webster's contract until the end of 2028 they broke the mould.

Webster is the 15th coach, including interims, in the club's history. He will be their longest serving ever if CEO Cameron George gets his way.

Only Ivan Cleary, who took the side to their only grand final in 2003, has coached the club for six seasons.

The last year of Webster's current tenure will match that.

The Warriors extended their then rookie NRL coach at the end of a successful 2023 campaign where Webster took them to the preliminary final.

Playing the long-game with the coach was a strategic move.

Last year was a blip on the radar with a 13th-placed finish but, ahead of the home clash with Gold Coast on Saturday, they are in fourth spot and on track for the finals despite losing representative prop Mitch Barnett and chief playmaker Luke Metcalf for the season with injury.

Warriors' coach Andrew Webster. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"I think our club, respectfully, in the past hasn't held stability as the highest priority," George told AAP.

"We've historically chopped and changed and been through a lot of coaches. What I saw in Webby from the minute he walked in was implementing a belief and strategy around the young kids coming through.

"I felt there was a real connection between him and our pathways (manager) Andrew McFadden. If there is one thing that successful organisations have it is stability.

"I felt like our club needed it and wanted it. I felt he was the right bloke to deliver it."

Webster turned up at the Warriors in the 2023 pre-season with great references from his time as an assistant at Penrith and he delivered.

"It was a great year in 2023 but Webby was learning as well," George said.

"Last year, regardless of how you look at it, we didn't finish where we should have on the ladder, but he learned a lot of stuff through a significant amount of injuries.

"I believe he is a much better coach than 2023 but we are a much better club now than 2023."

The Warriors are prepared to play the "long game" as a team as they have with the coach. They strangle sides with their grinding defence and are well organised and patient attack.

"If you look at our whole season we can play some footy, but Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita have been kicking teams to death," George said.

"Tanah Boyd did that against Wests Tigers (in a 34-14 win in round 19).

"We didn't just take the shackles off when we got in front. The players just kept playing to their strengths and that's what they train for and what they feel like they are best at."

The Warriors left it until the 80th minute to beat Newcastle 20-15 last week with a stunning 45m try by boom teenage forward Leka Halasima.

"Ironically, we talk about this," George grinned.

"You win the game in the 80th minute whether you are winning by 30 points or five.

"Webby is building a steel and resilience about them and takes them through the whole game scenario - good and bad - but gives them every chance to win which is great."