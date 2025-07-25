Dazzling Dearden helps ease pressure on Cowboy coach

Open Extended Reactions

The blowtorch on under-pressure North Queensland coach Todd Payten has eased ever so slightly after the Cowboys overcame a spirited second-half comeback from the Dragons to claim a 38-32 home win.

North Queensland looked like they might squander a 16-point halftime lead when the Dragons scored three unanswered tries midway through the second half at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Friday night.

However, Cowboys skipper Tom Dearden proved the difference.

Dearden scored twice, including the match sealer, set up another and proved typically defiant in defence.

Tom Dearden of the Cowboys celebrates after scoring a try Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The victory keeps the Cowboys' slim NRL finals hopes alive, leapfrogging the Dragons into 11th place, five points outside the top eight with five matches to play.

The Cowboys have the bye in the final round.

A slashing 25-metre angled run by Zac Laybutt saw the Cowboys open the scoring in the fifth minute, and they had a second five minutes later when Reece Robson darted out of dummy half 45m out to send Dearden over untouched.

The Dragons bounced back midway through the half through winger Tyrell Sloan. He was followed up by Mat Feagai, who pounced on a deft Lyhkan King-Togia grubber.

But the end of the half belonged to the Cowboys, with Coen Hess, Scott Drinkwater and Jeremiah Nanai all scoring inside the last seven minutes, the home side heading into the break up 28-12.

The Dragons mounted their comeback midway through the second period, Corey Allan, Sloan and Jacob Liddle all touching down in a nine-minute period to take advantage of a glut of possession.

It was Sloan's sixth try in his past four games.

Dearden then intervened, scoring a brilliant individual running try with nine minutes to go to seal the win, before Jaxon Purdue and then Liddle both crossed late.

It wasn't pretty for the Cowboys, but it was a welcome relief for Payten's men, just their second win in their past eight starts.

Meanwhile, the Dragons have now won just one of their past seven and sit in 12th place, six points outside the top eight.

With six games to go, five of which are against teams currently in the top eight, they may well see 2025 as a season of "what if'', having suffered seven defeats by six points or less, and staring down the barrel of no finals for a seventh consecutive year.